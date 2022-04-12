Brighton and Hove Albion U18 Crystal Palace U18
Brighton and Hove Albion U18
Palace U18
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEILeicester City U18
12
9
1
2
27
12
+15
28
2
CHEChelsea U18
12
8
2
2
41
18
+23
26
3
SOUSouthampton U18
12
8
1
3
35
18
+17
25
4
WESWest Ham United U18
12
7
2
3
27
15
+12
23
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
12
6
4
2
25
18
+7
22
6
ARSArsenal U18
14
6
4
4
28
26
+2
22
7
FULFulham U18
12
5
4
3
22
14
+8
19
8
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
13
5
0
8
24
35
-11
15
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
11
4
2
5
26
25
+1
14
10
ASTAston Villa U18
11
3
2
6
29
34
-5
11
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
12
3
2
7
20
36
-16
11
12
REAReading U18
11
3
1
7
18
22
-4
10
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
12
2
2
8
14
30
-16
8
14
NORNorwich City U18
12
1
1
10
5
38
-33
4
