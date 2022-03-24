Crystal Palace U18 0 Fulham U18 0
Palace U18
Fulham U18
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEILeicester City U18
12
9
1
2
27
12
+15
28
2
CHEChelsea U18
12
8
2
2
41
18
+23
26
3
SOUSouthampton U18
12
8
1
3
35
18
+17
25
4
WESWest Ham United U18
12
7
2
3
27
15
+12
23
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
12
6
4
2
25
18
+7
22
6
ARSArsenal U18
14
6
4
4
28
26
+2
22
7
FULFulham U18
12
5
4
3
22
14
+8
19
8
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
13
5
0
8
24
35
-11
15
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
11
4
2
5
26
25
+1
14
10
ASTAston Villa U18
11
3
2
6
29
34
-5
11
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
12
3
2
7
20
36
-16
11
12
REAReading U18
11
3
1
7
18
22
-4
10
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
12
2
2
8
14
30
-16
8
14
NORNorwich City U18
12
1
1
10
5
38
-33
4
Match Blog
No data found
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
No data found
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
