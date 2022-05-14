Crystal Palace U18 0 Fulham U18 0
Palace U18
Fulham U18
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
SOUSouthampton U18
22
16
2
4
66
31
+35
50
2
WESWest Ham United U18
23
15
4
4
59
25
+34
49
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
22
13
4
5
53
28
+25
43
4
FULFulham U18
22
13
4
5
46
25
+21
43
5
LEILeicester City U18
23
12
5
6
43
28
+15
41
6
CHEChelsea U18
21
12
3
6
55
35
+20
39
7
ARSArsenal U18
23
11
6
6
49
42
+7
39
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
22
9
2
11
51
49
+2
29
9
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
21
9
0
12
43
51
-8
27
10
REAReading U18
22
7
3
12
35
47
-12
24
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
22
6
2
14
32
61
-29
20
12
ASTAston Villa U18
22
5
4
13
41
61
-20
19
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
22
3
4
15
25
62
-37
13
14
NORNorwich City U18
23
2
1
20
17
70
-53
7
Match Blog
