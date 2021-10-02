Reading U18 3 Crystal Palace U18 3
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Reading U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 3.
90'+6'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Junior
Dixon(15)
Goal! Reading U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 3. Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
90'+4'
Reading U18 Goal
Goal!
Jeremiah
Okine-Peters(7)
Goal! Reading U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 2. Jeremiah Okine-Peters (Reading U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aston Greaver following a fast break.
90'+4'
Substitution
Jadan
Raymond(10)off
Junior
Dixon(15)on
90'+3'
free kick won
David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'
free kick won
Aston Greaver (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Yellow Card
Abrefa(5)
Kelvin Abrefa (Reading U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'
corner
Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Kayden Rodney.
87'
corner
Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Aston Greaver (Reading U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremiah Okine-Peters.
85'
free kick won
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
offside
Offside, Reading U18. David Nyarko tries a through ball, but Princewill Ehibhationham is caught offside.
84'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'
Reading U18 Goal
Goal!
Princewill
Ehibhationham(11)
Goal! Reading U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2. Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Hamid Abdul-Salam (Reading U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeremiah Okine-Peters with a headed pass.
79'
free kick won
Abraham Kanu (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
corner
Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Kalani Barton.
77'
free kick won
Hamid Abdul-Salam (Reading U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
76'
miss
Attempt missed. David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jacob Borgnis.
72'
free kick won
Jeremiah Okine-Peters (Reading U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jeremiah Okine-Peters (Reading U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Princewill Ehibhationham.
71'
Substitution
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(11)off
David
Obou(16)on
69'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
free kick won
Jeremiah Okine-Peters (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
Reading U18 Goal
Goal!
Abraham
Kanu(6)
Goal! Reading U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Abraham Kanu (Reading U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
66'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Nyarko (Reading U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hamid Abdul-Salam with a cross.
66'
corner
Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
65'
free kick won
Kelvin Abrefa (Reading U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'
offside
Offside, Reading U18. Princewill Ehibhationham tries a through ball, but Jeremiah Okine-Peters is caught offside.
63'
Yellow Card
Cadogan(7)
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62'
free kick won
Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
corner
Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Kayden Rodney.
60'
free kick won
David Nyarko (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jacob Borgnis.
59'
Yellow Card
Ola-Adebomi(11)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'
free kick won
Jeremiah Okine-Peters (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
Substitution
Caylon
Vickers(10)off
Aston
Greaver(14)on
56'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Ademola Ola-Adebomi tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
55'
corner
Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Jackson Izquierdo.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
51'
free kick won
Jacob Borgnis (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
free kick won
David Nyarko (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kelvin Abrefa.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Reading U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 2.
45'+1'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Kayden
Rodney(8)
Goal! Reading U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 2. Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jadan Raymond with a cross following a corner.
44'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Hamid Abdul-Salam.
40'
free kick won
Abraham Kanu (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'
free kick won
Ryley Campbell (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Caylon Vickers (Reading U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
35'
free kick won
David Nyarko (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kalani Barton tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
26'
Yellow Card
Borgnis(4)
Jacob Borgnis (Reading U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
25'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
offside
Offside, Reading U18. Caylon Vickers tries a through ball, but Kyle Daniel-Spray is caught offside.
21'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Reading U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
18'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Caylon Vickers (Reading U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Nyarko.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan with a cross.
12'
offside
Offside, Reading U18. Kelvin Abrefa tries a through ball, but David Nyarko is caught offside.
10'
free kick won
Kyle Daniel-Spray (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
corner
Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Cameron Lewis-Brown.
5'
free kick won
Cameron Lewis-Brown (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Kyle Daniel-Spray with a cross.
2'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Jackson Izquierdo
GK
2
Kalani Barton
DF
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
6
Cameron Lewis-Brown
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
10
Jadan Raymond
MF
90'+4'
8
Kayden Rodney
MF
45'+1'
4
David Ozoh
MF
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
63'
11
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
MF
59'
71'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
21'
Substitutes
12
Freddie Bell
13
William Eastwood
14
Joseph Ling
15
Junior Dixon
90'+4'
90'+6'
16
David Obou
71'
Starting lineup
1
Matt Rowley
GK
5
Kelvin Abrefa
DF
89'
3
Kyle Daniel-Spray
DF
6
Abraham Kanu
DF
66'
2
Hamid Abdul-Salam
DF
8
Ryley Campbell
MF
4
Jacob Borgnis
MF
26'
10
Caylon Vickers
MF
57'
7
Jeremiah Okine-Peters
MF
90'+4'
11
Princewill Ehibhationham
S
83'
9
David Nyarko
S
Substitutes
12
Troy Murray
13
B Trialist
14
Aston Greaver
57'
15
Jordan Addo-Antoine
16
Ajani Giscombe
Team stats
Possession
55%
45%
Shots on target
5
6
Shots off target
5
4
Corners
7
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
16
11
Offsides
0
0
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0
STO
0-0
NOT
SOU
0-3
LEI
CHE
1-2
WES
BUR
1-2
EVE
NOR
0-3
ARS
WES
4-3
TOT
MID
2-1
BLA
BIR
0-3
FUL
DER
1-6
MAN
NEW
0-5
MAN
WOL
2-1
LEE
LIV
3-0
SUN
AST
5-3
BHA