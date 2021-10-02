Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Reading U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Reading U18 3 Crystal Palace U18 3

Reading U183
Kanu66'
Ehibhationham83'
Okine-Peters90'+4'
Palace U183
Akinwale21'
Rodney45'+1'
Dixon90'+6'
Sat 02 Oct 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueBearwood Park Training Ground

Full-Time
U18 Highlights: Reading 3-3 Palace

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U18 Highlights: Reading 3-3 Palace

04:50

Latest videos

View all videos
0103
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Reading U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 3.
90'+6'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Junior
Dixon(15)
Junior Dixon
Goal! Reading U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 3. Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
90'+4'

Reading U18 Goal

Reading U18
Goal!
Reading U18
Jeremiah
Okine-Peters(7)
Goal! Reading U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 2. Jeremiah Okine-Peters (Reading U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aston Greaver following a fast break.
90'+4'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(10)
off
Junior Dixon
Junior
Dixon(15)
on
90'+3'

free kick won

David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'

free kick won

Aston Greaver (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

Yellow Card

Abrefa(5)
Kelvin Abrefa (Reading U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Kayden Rodney.
87'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
87'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Aston Greaver (Reading U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremiah Okine-Peters.
85'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'

offside

Offside, Reading U18. David Nyarko tries a through ball, but Princewill Ehibhationham is caught offside.
84'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'

Reading U18 Goal

Reading U18
Goal!
Reading U18
Princewill
Ehibhationham(11)
Goal! Reading U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2. Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
83'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Hamid Abdul-Salam (Reading U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeremiah Okine-Peters with a headed pass.
79'

free kick won

Abraham Kanu (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Kalani Barton.
77'

free kick won

Hamid Abdul-Salam (Reading U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
76'

miss

Attempt missed. David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jacob Borgnis.
72'

free kick won

Jeremiah Okine-Peters (Reading U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeremiah Okine-Peters (Reading U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Princewill Ehibhationham.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(11)
off
David
Obou(16)
on
69'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

free kick won

Jeremiah Okine-Peters (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

Reading U18 Goal

Reading U18
Goal!
Reading U18
Abraham
Kanu(6)
Goal! Reading U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Abraham Kanu (Reading U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
66'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Nyarko (Reading U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hamid Abdul-Salam with a cross.
66'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
65'

free kick won

Kelvin Abrefa (Reading U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'

offside

Offside, Reading U18. Princewill Ehibhationham tries a through ball, but Jeremiah Okine-Peters is caught offside.
63'

Yellow Card

Cadogan(7)
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62'

free kick won

Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Kayden Rodney.
60'

free kick won

David Nyarko (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'

miss

Attempt missed. Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jacob Borgnis.
59'

Yellow Card

Ola-Adebomi(11)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'

free kick won

Jeremiah Okine-Peters (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

Substitution

Reading U18
Caylon
Vickers(10)
off
Aston
Greaver(14)
on
56'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Ademola Ola-Adebomi tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
55'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Jackson Izquierdo.
55'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
51'

free kick won

Jacob Borgnis (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

free kick won

David Nyarko (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kelvin Abrefa.
50'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Reading U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 2.
45'+1'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Kayden
Rodney(8)
Goal! Reading U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 2. Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jadan Raymond with a cross following a corner.
44'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Hamid Abdul-Salam.
40'

free kick won

Abraham Kanu (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

free kick won

Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'

free kick won

Ryley Campbell (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Caylon Vickers (Reading U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
35'

free kick won

David Nyarko (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kalani Barton tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
29'

miss

Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
26'

Yellow Card

Borgnis(4)
Jacob Borgnis (Reading U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
25'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'

offside

Offside, Reading U18. Caylon Vickers tries a through ball, but Kyle Daniel-Spray is caught offside.
21'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Reading U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
21'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
19'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
18'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'

miss

Attempt missed. Caylon Vickers (Reading U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Nyarko.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan with a cross.
12'

offside

Offside, Reading U18. Kelvin Abrefa tries a through ball, but David Nyarko is caught offside.
10'

free kick won

Kyle Daniel-Spray (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Cameron Lewis-Brown.
5'

free kick won

Cameron Lewis-Brown (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Kyle Daniel-Spray with a cross.
2'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Jackson Izquierdo
GK
2
Kalani Barton
DF
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
6
Cameron Lewis-Brown
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
10
Jadan Raymond
MF
substitution icon90'+4'
8
Kayden Rodney
MF
45'+1'
4
David Ozoh
MF
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
63'
11
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
MF
59'
substitution icon71'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
21'

Substitutes

12
Freddie Bell
13
William Eastwood
14
Joseph Ling
15
Junior Dixon
substitution icon90'+4'
90'+6'
16
David Obou
substitution icon71'

Starting lineup

1
Matt Rowley
GK
5
Kelvin Abrefa
DF
89'
3
Kyle Daniel-Spray
DF
6
Abraham Kanu
DF
66'
2
Hamid Abdul-Salam
DF
8
Ryley Campbell
MF
4
Jacob Borgnis
MF
26'
10
Caylon Vickers
MF
substitution icon57'
7
Jeremiah Okine-Peters
MF
90'+4'
11
Princewill Ehibhationham
S
83'
9
David Nyarko
S

Substitutes

12
Troy Murray
13
B Trialist
14
Aston Greaver
substitution icon57'
15
Jordan Addo-Antoine
16
Ajani Giscombe
Reading U18

Team stats

Crystal Palace U18
Possession
55%
45%
Shots on target
5
6
Shots off target
5
4
Corners
7
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
16
11
Offsides
0
0
STO
0-0
NOT
SOU
0-3
LEI
CHE
1-2
WES
BUR
1-2
EVE
NOR
0-3
ARS
WES
4-3
TOT
MID
2-1
BLA
BIR
0-3
FUL
DER
1-6
MAN
NEW
0-5
MAN
WOL
2-1
LEE
LIV
3-0
SUN
AST
5-3
BHA

U18 Highlights: Reading 3-3 Palace

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U18 Highlights: Reading 3-3 Palace

04:50

Latest videos

View all videos
0103
View all videos

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

1
Jackson Izquierdo
GK
2
Kalani Barton
DF
5
Joe Sheridan
DF
6
Cameron Lewis-Brown
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
10
Jadan Raymond
MF
substitution icon90'+4'
8
Kayden Rodney
MF
45'+1'
4
David Ozoh
MF
7
Maliq Cadogan
MF
63'
11
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
MF
59'
substitution icon71'
9
Victor Akinwale
S
21'

Substitutes

12
Freddie Bell
13
William Eastwood
14
Joseph Ling
15
Junior Dixon
substitution icon90'+4'
90'+6'
16
David Obou
substitution icon71'

Starting lineup

1
Matt Rowley
GK
5
Kelvin Abrefa
DF
89'
3
Kyle Daniel-Spray
DF
6
Abraham Kanu
DF
66'
2
Hamid Abdul-Salam
DF
8
Ryley Campbell
MF
4
Jacob Borgnis
MF
26'
10
Caylon Vickers
MF
substitution icon57'
7
Jeremiah Okine-Peters
MF
90'+4'
11
Princewill Ehibhationham
S
83'
9
David Nyarko
S

Substitutes

12
Troy Murray
13
B Trialist
14
Aston Greaver
substitution icon57'
15
Jordan Addo-Antoine
16
Ajani Giscombe
Reading U18

Team stats

Crystal Palace U18
Possession
55%
45%
Shots on target
5
6
Shots off target
5
4
Corners
7
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
16
11
Offsides
0
0
STO
0-0
NOT
SOU
0-3
LEI
CHE
1-2
WES
BUR
1-2
EVE
NOR
0-3
ARS
WES
4-3
TOT
MID
2-1
BLA
BIR
0-3
FUL
DER
1-6
MAN
NEW
0-5
MAN
WOL
2-1
LEE
LIV
3-0
SUN
AST
5-3
BHA
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Reading U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 3.
90'+6'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Junior
Dixon(15)
Junior Dixon
Goal! Reading U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 3. Junior Dixon (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
90'+4'

Reading U18 Goal

Reading U18
Goal!
Reading U18
Jeremiah
Okine-Peters(7)
Goal! Reading U18 3, Crystal Palace U18 2. Jeremiah Okine-Peters (Reading U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aston Greaver following a fast break.
90'+4'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(10)
off
Junior Dixon
Junior
Dixon(15)
on
90'+3'

free kick won

David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'

free kick won

Aston Greaver (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

Yellow Card

Abrefa(5)
Kelvin Abrefa (Reading U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
88'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Kayden Rodney.
87'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
87'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Aston Greaver (Reading U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremiah Okine-Peters.
85'

free kick won

Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'

offside

Offside, Reading U18. David Nyarko tries a through ball, but Princewill Ehibhationham is caught offside.
84'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'

Reading U18 Goal

Reading U18
Goal!
Reading U18
Princewill
Ehibhationham(11)
Goal! Reading U18 2, Crystal Palace U18 2. Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
83'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Hamid Abdul-Salam (Reading U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeremiah Okine-Peters with a headed pass.
79'

free kick won

Abraham Kanu (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Kalani Barton.
77'

free kick won

Hamid Abdul-Salam (Reading U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
76'

miss

Attempt missed. David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jacob Borgnis.
72'

free kick won

Jeremiah Okine-Peters (Reading U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jeremiah Okine-Peters (Reading U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Princewill Ehibhationham.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(11)
off
David
Obou(16)
on
69'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

free kick won

Jeremiah Okine-Peters (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

Reading U18 Goal

Reading U18
Goal!
Reading U18
Abraham
Kanu(6)
Goal! Reading U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Abraham Kanu (Reading U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
66'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Nyarko (Reading U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hamid Abdul-Salam with a cross.
66'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
65'

free kick won

Kelvin Abrefa (Reading U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
63'

offside

Offside, Reading U18. Princewill Ehibhationham tries a through ball, but Jeremiah Okine-Peters is caught offside.
63'

Yellow Card

Cadogan(7)
Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
62'

free kick won

Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Kayden Rodney.
60'

free kick won

David Nyarko (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'

miss

Attempt missed. Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jacob Borgnis.
59'

Yellow Card

Ola-Adebomi(11)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'

free kick won

Jeremiah Okine-Peters (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

Substitution

Reading U18
Caylon
Vickers(10)
off
Aston
Greaver(14)
on
56'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Ademola Ola-Adebomi tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
55'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Jackson Izquierdo.
55'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
51'

free kick won

Jacob Borgnis (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

free kick won

David Nyarko (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Kelvin Abrefa.
50'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Maliq Cadogan (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Reading U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 2.
45'+1'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Kayden
Rodney(8)
Goal! Reading U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 2. Kayden Rodney (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kayden Rodney.
45'

miss

Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jadan Raymond with a cross following a corner.
44'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Hamid Abdul-Salam.
40'

free kick won

Abraham Kanu (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

free kick won

Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'

free kick won

Ryley Campbell (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Caylon Vickers (Reading U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
35'

free kick won

David Nyarko (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
34'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Kalani Barton tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
29'

miss

Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
26'

Yellow Card

Borgnis(4)
Jacob Borgnis (Reading U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
25'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'

offside

Offside, Reading U18. Caylon Vickers tries a through ball, but Kyle Daniel-Spray is caught offside.
21'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Victor
Akinwale(9)
Goal! Reading U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
21'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
19'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
18'

free kick won

Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'

miss

Attempt missed. Caylon Vickers (Reading U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Nyarko.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan with a cross.
12'

offside

Offside, Reading U18. Kelvin Abrefa tries a through ball, but David Nyarko is caught offside.
10'

free kick won

Kyle Daniel-Spray (Reading U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

corner

Corner, Reading U18. Conceded by Cameron Lewis-Brown.
5'

free kick won

Cameron Lewis-Brown (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Princewill Ehibhationham (Reading U18) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Kyle Daniel-Spray with a cross.
2'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.