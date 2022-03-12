Skip navigation
West Ham United U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

West Ham United U18 Crystal Palace U18

West Ham United U18
West Ham United U18
Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Sat 12 Mar 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueLittle Heath Sports Centre

West Ham United U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Recent Meetings

U18 Premier League

West Ham United U18
Crystal Palace U18
West Ham United U18

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U18
Games played
3
0
Total wins
3
0
Draws
0
West Ham United U18

Form

Crystal Palace U18
CHE
CHE
1 - 2
(A)
W
D
(A)
3 - 3
REA
REA
TOT
TOT
3 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
SOU
SOU
LEI
LEI
3 - 1
(H)
W
D
(A)
2 - 2
AST
AST
SOU
SOU
1 - 3
(H)
L
W
(H)
3 - 2
WES
WES
CRY
CRY
2 - 1
(A)
L
W
(H)
2 - 1
WES
WES
West Ham United U18

Season so far

Crystal Palace U18
8
Position
3
3
Won
4
0
Drawn
2
3
Lost
0
1.67
Average goals scored
2.33
1.83
Average goals conceded
1.50
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
6
5
0
1
16
5
+11
15
2
ARSArsenal U18
6
4
2
0
17
9
+8
14
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
6
4
2
0
14
9
+5
14
4
CHEChelsea U18
6
4
0
2
19
8
+11
12
5
LEILeicester City U18
6
4
0
2
9
7
+2
12
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
6
3
1
2
18
12
+6
10
7
SOUSouthampton U18
6
3
1
2
15
10
+5
10
8
WESWest Ham United U18
6
3
0
3
10
11
-1
9
9
ASTAston Villa U18
6
2
1
3
23
19
+4
7
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
6
2
0
4
15
20
-5
6
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
6
2
0
4
12
21
-9
6
12
REAReading U18
6
1
1
4
12
14
-2
4
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
6
1
0
5
7
19
-12
3
14
NORNorwich City U18
6
0
0
6
2
25
-23
0