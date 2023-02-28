Arsenal U18 1 Crystal Palace U18 3
Arsenal U181
Gower20'
Palace U183
Umeh-Chibueze6' 26'
Marsh45'+3'
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Arsenal U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3.
90'+7'
miss
Attempt missed. Maldini Kacurri (Arsenal U18) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left following a set piece situation.
90'+7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ismail M'Hand (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
90'+6'
free kick won
Ismail M'Hand (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
90'+4'
free kick won
Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. Jimi Gower (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Rio Cardines tries a through ball, but Junior Dixon is caught offside.
90'
Substitution
Asher
Agbinone(11)off
Vonnte
Williams(12)on
90'
Substitution
Zach
Marsh(9)off
Junior
Dixon(15)on
89'
Yellow Card
Jemide(6)
Eyimofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'
free kick won
Kaleel Green (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
Yellow Card
Reid(8)
Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
87'
free kick won
Ismail M'Hand (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
Yellow Card
Rieno Socoliche(16)
Basilio Rieno Socoliche (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
85'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Jake Grante.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Kaleel Green (Arsenal U18) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jimi Gower with a cross following a corner.
83'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Cormac Austin.
81'
free kick won
Basilio Rieno Socoliche (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'
free kick won
David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
79'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury David Obou (Crystal Palace U18).
78'
free kick won
Osman Kamara (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
free kick won
Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
Substitution
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(7)off
Basilio
Rieno Socoliche(16)on
74'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
73'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18).
72'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Caleb Kporha.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sebastian Ferdinand (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kaleel Green.
69'
Substitution
Joseph
Gibbard(10)off
David
Obou(14)on
68'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
67'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18).
67'
free kick won
Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'
Substitution
Omari
Benjamin(9)off
Kaleel
Green(14)on
64'
Substitution
Bradley
Ibrahim(6)off
Ismeal
Kabia(15)on
63'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Cormac Austin tries a through ball, but Franco Umeh-Chibueze is caught offside.
62'
free kick won
Cormac Austin (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
61'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Josh Robinson.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
60'
free kick won
Sebastian Ferdinand (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
free kick won
Eyimofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
free kick won
Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. Josh Robinson (Arsenal U18) header from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ismail M'Hand with a cross following a corner.
57'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
57'
start delay
Delay in match (Arsenal U18).
56'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Franco Umeh-Chibueze.
54'
Yellow Card
Kacurri(4)
Maldini Kacurri (Arsenal U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
54'
free kick won
Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
free kick won
Jimi Gower (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Jake Grante.
50'
free kick won
Tino Quamina (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
offside
Offside, Arsenal U18. Noah Cooper tries a through ball, but Omari Benjamin is caught offside.
49'
post
Ismail M'Hand (Arsenal U18) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left from a direct free kick.
48'
Yellow Card
Kporha(2)
Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
48'
free kick won
Sebastian Ferdinand (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Franco Umeh-Chibueze.
46'
post
Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U18) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Rio Cardines.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Arsenal U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3.
45'+3'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Zach
Marsh(9)
Goal! Arsenal U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Asher Agbinone.
45'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Omari Benjamin (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismail M'Hand with a cross.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Cormac Austin.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jimi Gower (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismail M'Hand with a cross.
45'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Cormac Austin.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jimi Gower (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tino Quamina.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Osman Kamara (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jimi Gower.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caleb Kporha.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cormac Austin.
39'
Yellow Card
Ibrahim(6)
Bradley Ibrahim (Arsenal U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
39'
free kick won
Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'
free kick won
Tino Quamina (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
31'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U18).
29'
corner
Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Cormac Austin.
26'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(7)
Goal! Arsenal U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eyimofe Jemide with a headed pass following a corner.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Maldini Kacurri.
20'
Arsenal U18 Goal
Goal!
Jimi
Gower(10)
Goal! Arsenal U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Jimi Gower (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sebastian Ferdinand with a cross.
19'
free kick won
Sebastian Ferdinand (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
19'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Osman Kamara (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omari Benjamin.
18'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rio Cardines with a cross.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Tino Quamina.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cormac Austin.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Maldini Kacurri.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Osman Kamara (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bradley Ibrahim.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a set piece situation.
11'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
10'
free kick won
Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
9'
Yellow Card
M'Hand(8)
Ismail M'Hand (Arsenal U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
8'
free kick won
Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Gibbard.
6'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(7)
Goal! Arsenal U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zach Marsh.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rio Cardines with a cross.
5'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Josh Nichols.
2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
7
Franco Umeh-Chibueze
MF
6'
26'
74'
9
Zach Marsh
S
45'+3'
90'
Substitutes
14
David Obou
69'
Starting lineup
1
Noah Cooper
GK
2
Josh Nichols
DF
4
Maldini Kacurri
DF
54'
3
Tino Quamina
DF
5
Josh Robinson
DF
8
Ismail M'Hand
MF
9'
10
Jimi Gower
MF
20'
11
Osman Kamara
MF
6
Bradley Ibrahim
MF
39'
64'
7
Sebastian Ferdinand
MF
9
Omari Benjamin
S
64'
Substitutes
12
Coby Small
13
Brian Okonkwo
14
Kaleel Green
64'
15
Ismeal Kabia
64'
16
Luis Brown
Team stats
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
6
6
Shots off target
5
4
Corners
8
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
14
Offsides
0
0
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U18
16
14
0
2
58
24
+34
42
2
FULFulham U18
15
8
3
4
48
26
+22
27
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
16
8
3
5
39
31
+8
27
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
15
8
1
6
31
28
+3
25
5
CHEChelsea U18
14
7
2
5
32
28
+4
23
6
ARSArsenal U18
15
5
4
6
32
32
0
19
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
15
5
4
6
19
31
-12
19
8
SOUSouthampton U18
14
5
3
6
29
31
-2
18
9
LEILeicester City U18
14
5
1
8
21
29
-8
16
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
14
4
3
7
20
26
-6
15
11
NORNorwich City U18
16
3
3
10
22
43
-21
12
12
ASTAston Villa U18
16
3
3
10
31
53
-22
12
LEE
2-2
MID