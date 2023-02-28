Skip navigation
Arsenal U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Arsenal U18 1 Crystal Palace U18 3

Arsenal U181
Gower20'
Palace U183
Umeh-Chibueze6' 26'
Marsh45'+3'
Tue 28 Feb 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueArsenal Training Centre

Full-Time
U18 Match Highlights: Arsenal 1-3 Crystal Palace

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U18 Match Highlights: Arsenal 1-3 Crystal Palace

04:52

U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U18
16
14
0
2
58
24
+34
42
2
FULFulham U18
15
8
3
4
48
26
+22
27
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
16
8
3
5
39
31
+8
27
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
15
8
1
6
31
28
+3
25
5
CHEChelsea U18
14
7
2
5
32
28
+4
23
6
ARSArsenal U18
15
5
4
6
32
32
0
19
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
15
5
4
6
19
31
-12
19
8
SOUSouthampton U18
14
5
3
6
29
31
-2
18
9
LEILeicester City U18
14
5
1
8
21
29
-8
16
10
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
14
4
3
7
20
26
-6
15
11
NORNorwich City U18
16
3
3
10
22
43
-21
12
12
ASTAston Villa U18
16
3
3
10
31
53
-22
12

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Arsenal U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3.
90'+7'

miss

Attempt missed. Maldini Kacurri (Arsenal U18) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left following a set piece situation.
90'+7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ismail M'Hand (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
90'+6'

free kick won

Ismail M'Hand (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+5'

miss

Attempt missed. David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
90'+4'

free kick won

Vonnte Williams (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

free kick won

Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. Jimi Gower (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.
90'+2'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Rio Cardines tries a through ball, but Junior Dixon is caught offside.
90'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Asher Agbinone
Asher
Agbinone(11)
off
Vonnte Williams
Vonnte
Williams(12)
on
90'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Zach Marsh
Zach
Marsh(9)
off
Junior Dixon
Junior
Dixon(15)
on
89'

Yellow Card

Jemide(6)
Eyimofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'

free kick won

Kaleel Green (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

Yellow Card

Reid(8)
Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
87'

free kick won

Ismail M'Hand (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

Yellow Card

Rieno Socoliche(16)
Basilio Rieno Socoliche (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
85'

corner

Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Jake Grante.
83'

miss

Attempt missed. Kaleel Green (Arsenal U18) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jimi Gower with a cross following a corner.
83'

corner

Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Cormac Austin.
81'

free kick won

Basilio Rieno Socoliche (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'

free kick won

David Obou (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
80'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
79'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury David Obou (Crystal Palace U18).
78'

free kick won

Osman Kamara (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

free kick won

Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(7)
off
Basilio Rieno Socoliche
Basilio
Rieno Socoliche(16)
on
74'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
73'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18).
72'

corner

Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Caleb Kporha.
71'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sebastian Ferdinand (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kaleel Green.
69'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U18
Joseph
Gibbard(10)
off
David
Obou(14)
on
68'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
67'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18).
67'

free kick won

Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'

Substitution

Arsenal U18
Omari
Benjamin(9)
off
Kaleel
Green(14)
on
64'

Substitution

Arsenal U18
Bradley
Ibrahim(6)
off
Ismeal
Kabia(15)
on
63'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace U18. Cormac Austin tries a through ball, but Franco Umeh-Chibueze is caught offside.
62'

free kick won

Cormac Austin (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
61'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Josh Robinson.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
60'

free kick won

Sebastian Ferdinand (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'

free kick won

Eyimofe Jemide (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

free kick won

Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
57'

miss

Attempt missed. Josh Robinson (Arsenal U18) header from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ismail M'Hand with a cross following a corner.
57'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
57'

start delay

Delay in match (Arsenal U18).
56'

corner

Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Franco Umeh-Chibueze.
54'

Yellow Card

Kacurri(4)
Maldini Kacurri (Arsenal U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
54'

free kick won

Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

free kick won

Jimi Gower (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

corner

Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Jake Grante.
50'

free kick won

Tino Quamina (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

offside

Offside, Arsenal U18. Noah Cooper tries a through ball, but Omari Benjamin is caught offside.
49'

post

Ismail M'Hand (Arsenal U18) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left from a direct free kick.
48'

Yellow Card

Kporha(2)
Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
48'

free kick won

Sebastian Ferdinand (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'

miss

Attempt missed. Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Franco Umeh-Chibueze.
46'

post

Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U18) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Rio Cardines.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Arsenal U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3.
45'+3'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Zach
Marsh(9)
Zach Marsh
Goal! Arsenal U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 3. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Asher Agbinone.
45'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Omari Benjamin (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismail M'Hand with a cross.
45'+1'

corner

Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Cormac Austin.
45'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jimi Gower (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismail M'Hand with a cross.
45'

corner

Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Cormac Austin.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jimi Gower (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tino Quamina.
44'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Osman Kamara (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jimi Gower.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caleb Kporha.
42'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cormac Austin.
39'

Yellow Card

Ibrahim(6)
Bradley Ibrahim (Arsenal U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
39'

free kick won

Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
35'

free kick won

Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'

free kick won

Tino Quamina (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
31'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U18).
29'

corner

Corner, Arsenal U18. Conceded by Cormac Austin.
26'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(7)
Goal! Arsenal U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 2. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eyimofe Jemide with a headed pass following a corner.
25'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Maldini Kacurri.
20'

Arsenal U18 Goal

Arsenal U18
Goal!
Arsenal U18
Jimi
Gower(10)
Goal! Arsenal U18 1, Crystal Palace U18 1. Jimi Gower (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sebastian Ferdinand with a cross.
19'

free kick won

Sebastian Ferdinand (Arsenal U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
19'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Osman Kamara (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omari Benjamin.
18'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rio Cardines with a cross.
17'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Tino Quamina.
17'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Asher Agbinone (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cormac Austin.
16'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Maldini Kacurri.
16'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
15'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Osman Kamara (Arsenal U18) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bradley Ibrahim.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a set piece situation.
11'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
10'

free kick won

Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
9'

Yellow Card

M'Hand(8)
Ismail M'Hand (Arsenal U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
8'

free kick won

Dylan Reid (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Gibbard.
6'

Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

Crystal Palace U18
Goal!
Crystal Palace U18
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(7)
Goal! Arsenal U18 0, Crystal Palace U18 1. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zach Marsh.
5'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rio Cardines with a cross.
5'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Josh Nichols.
2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Jackson Izquierdo
GK
5
Jake Grante
DF
6
Eyimofe Jemide
DF
89'
3
Rio Cardines
DF
2
Caleb Kporha
DF
48'
10
Joseph Gibbard
MF
substitution icon69'
7
Franco Umeh-Chibueze
MF
6'
26'
substitution icon74'
4
Cormac Austin
MF
11
Asher Agbinone
MF
substitution icon90'
8
Dylan Reid
MF
87'
9
Zach Marsh
S
45'+3'
substitution icon90'

Substitutes

12
Vonnte Williams
substitution icon90'
13
William Eastwood
14
David Obou
substitution icon69'
15
Junior Dixon
substitution icon90'
16
Basilio Rieno Socoliche
substitution icon74'
87'

Starting lineup

1
Noah Cooper
GK
2
Josh Nichols
DF
4
Maldini Kacurri
DF
54'
3
Tino Quamina
DF
5
Josh Robinson
DF
8
Ismail M'Hand
MF
9'
10
Jimi Gower
MF
20'
11
Osman Kamara
MF
6
Bradley Ibrahim
MF
39'
substitution icon64'
7
Sebastian Ferdinand
MF
9
Omari Benjamin
S
substitution icon64'

Substitutes

12
Coby Small
13
Brian Okonkwo
14
Kaleel Green
substitution icon64'
15
Ismeal Kabia
substitution icon64'
16
Luis Brown
Arsenal U18

Team stats

Crystal Palace U18
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
6
6
Shots off target
5
4
Corners
8
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
10
14
Offsides
0
0
LEE
2-2
MID

