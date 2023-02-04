Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace U18 vs Arsenal U18

Crystal Palace U18 Arsenal U18

Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Arsenal U18
Arsenal U18
Sat 04 Feb 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

U18 Premier LeagueCrystal Palace Training Ground

Crystal Palace U18 vs Arsenal U18
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U18
10
10
0
0
38
16
+22
30
2
FULFulham U18
10
5
2
3
33
16
+17
17
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
10
5
2
3
26
19
+7
17
4
CHEChelsea U18
10
5
1
4
19
20
-1
16
5
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
10
5
0
5
20
21
-1
15
6
NORNorwich City U18
10
3
3
4
13
17
-4
12
7
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
9
3
2
4
15
16
-1
11
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
10
3
2
5
11
24
-13
11
9
SOUSouthampton U18
9
2
3
4
20
22
-2
9
10
ARSArsenal U18
9
2
3
4
16
19
-3
9
11
ASTAston Villa U18
10
2
3
5
22
32
-10
9
12
LEILeicester City U18
9
2
1
6
11
22
-11
7

Match Blog

No data found

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

No data found

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U18
10
10
0
0
38
16
+22
30
2
FULFulham U18
10
5
2
3
33
16
+17
17
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
10
5
2
3
26
19
+7
17
4
CHEChelsea U18
10
5
1
4
19
20
-1
16
5
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
10
5
0
5
20
21
-1
15
6
NORNorwich City U18
10
3
3
4
13
17
-4
12
7
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
9
3
2
4
15
16
-1
11
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
10
3
2
5
11
24
-13
11
9
SOUSouthampton U18
9
2
3
4
20
22
-2
9
10
ARSArsenal U18
9
2
3
4
16
19
-3
9
11
ASTAston Villa U18
10
2
3
5
22
32
-10
9
12
LEILeicester City U18
9
2
1
6
11
22
-11
7

Match Blog