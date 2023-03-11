Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U18 vs Arsenal U18

Crystal Palace U18
Arsenal U18
Sat 11 Mar 11:00

U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace Training Ground

Crystal Palace U18 vs Arsenal U18

U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U18
15
13
0
2
55
23
+32
39
2
FULFulham U18
14
7
3
4
43
24
+19
24
3
CRYCrystal Palace U18
14
7
3
4
34
26
+8
24
4
CHEChelsea U18
14
7
2
5
32
28
+4
23
5
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
13
7
1
5
26
23
+3
22
6
ARSArsenal U18
13
4
4
5
27
28
-1
16
7
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
13
4
4
5
17
28
-11
16
8
SOUSouthampton U18
12
4
3
5
26
26
0
15
9
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
12
4
3
5
19
21
-2
15
10
LEILeicester City U18
12
4
1
7
18
26
-8
13
11
NORNorwich City U18
15
3
3
9
21
41
-20
12
12
ASTAston Villa U18
15
2
3
10
28
52
-24
9

