Tottenham Hotspur U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Tottenham Hotspur U18 Crystal Palace U18

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Tottenham Hotspur U18
Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Sat 11 Feb 11:00

U18 Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre

Tottenham Hotspur U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Recent Meetings

U18 Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur U18
Crystal Palace U18
Tottenham Hotspur U18

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U18
Games played
4
1
Total wins
3
0
Draws
0
Tottenham Hotspur U18

Form

Crystal Palace U18
ARS
ARS
0 - 5
(H)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
FUL
FUL
BHA
BHA
3 - 3
(A)
D
W
(H)
2 - 1
BHA
BHA
NOR
NOR
3 - 2
(A)
L
D
(A)
2 - 2
CHE
CHE
WES
WES
2 - 1
(H)
W
W
(H)
3 - 0
REA
REA
CHE
CHE
3 - 2
(A)
L
L
(A)
1 - 0
BHA
BHA
Tottenham Hotspur U18

Season so far

Crystal Palace U18
10
Position
5
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
U18 Premier League
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
ASTAston Villa U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHEChelsea U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
FULFulham U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
LEILeicester City U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
NORNorwich City U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
SOUSouthampton U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
WESWest Ham United U18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0