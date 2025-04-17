Crystal Palace U18 Arsenal U18
Palace U18
Arsenal U18
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ASTAston Villa U18
9
7
1
1
21
13
+8
22
2
SOUSouthampton U18
9
3
5
1
20
16
+4
14
3
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
8
3
4
1
21
11
+10
13
4
FULFulham U18
8
4
1
3
20
14
+6
13
5
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
8
3
2
3
21
19
+2
11
6
WESWest Ham United U18
8
2
4
2
18
15
+3
10
7
NORNorwich City U18
8
2
4
2
18
18
0
10
8
ARSArsenal U18
8
2
4
2
18
19
-1
10
9
LEILeicester City U18
8
2
3
3
16
18
-2
9
10
CHEChelsea U18
8
3
0
5
17
20
-3
9
11
CRYCrystal Palace U18
8
2
3
3
15
20
-5
9
12
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
8
1
3
4
15
25
-10
6
13
REAReading U18
8
1
2
5
7
19
-12
5
No scores found
There have been no matches played today