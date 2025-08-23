Crystal Palace U18 2 Chelsea U18 4
Palace U182
Casey14'
Walker-Smith20'
Chelsea U184
Barbour6'
Ezenwata66'
Eboue69'
Walker-Smith90'+1' (OG)
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 4.
90'+8'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Lewi Richards.
90'+5'
free kick won
Charlie Walker-Smith (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Jacob Fasida.
90'+4'
Substitution
Ben
Casey(9)off
Oladotun
Sherif Lamidi(15)on
90'+3'
added time
Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Angibeaud (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
90'+1'
Crystal Palace U18 Own Goal
Goal!
Charlie
Walker-Smith(6)
Own Goal by Charlie Walker-Smith, Crystal Palace U18. Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 4.
88'
free kick won
Stuart Oduro (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
free kick won
Sol Gordon (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewi Richards (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
82'
free kick won
Lewi Richards (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Sol Gordon (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Sean Somade (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Dante Waite.
80'
Substitution
Kobe
Barbour(7)off
Yahya
Idrissi(14)on
80'
Substitution
Mathis
Eboue(10)off
Chris
Atherton(16)on
77'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Sean Somade.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Ajean-Ray Greaves (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Angibeaud (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18).
73'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kobe Barbour (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Harry Whitworth (Crystal Palace U18).
73'
Substitution
Khyan
Frazer-Williams(11)off
David
Montjen(16)on
73'
Substitution
Makai
Bernard-Ferguson(7)off
Ajean-Ray
Greaves(12)on
72'
free kick won
Lewi Richards (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
Chelsea U18 Goal
Goal!
Mathis
Eboue(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 3. Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sol Gordon.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) header from the right side of the box is too high.
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Dante Waite.
66'
Chelsea U18 Goal
Goal!
Chizaram
Ezenwata(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 2. Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
65'
free kick won
Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'
Substitution
Donte
Martin(10)off
Stuart
Oduro(14)on
61'
Yellow Card
Fasida(3)
Jacob Fasida (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
61'
free kick won
Kobe Barbour (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
60'
free kick won
Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
free kick won
Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
58'
Yellow Card
Whitworth(1)
Harry Whitworth (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
58'
free kick won
Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
free kick won
Lewi Richards (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
54'
free kick won
Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
free kick won
Olutayo Subuloye (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
49'
Yellow Card
Subuloye(4)
Olutayo Subuloye (Chelsea U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
49'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18).
48'
free kick won
Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
Yellow Card
Danaher(4)
Euan Danaher (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
47'
free kick won
Isaac Silva (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Reggie
Watson(6)off
Isaac Silva(15)on
45'
Substitution
Calvin
Diakite(5)off
Harry
McGlinchey(12)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 1.
45'+4'
added time
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
45'+4'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Jacob Fasida.
45'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Euan Danaher (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
45'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
44'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
41'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18).
41'
free kick won
Dante Waite (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'
free kick won
Sol Gordon (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
free kick won
Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
Dante Waite (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Freddy Bernal.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18).
33'
free kick won
Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
Yellow Card
Eboue(10)
Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) is shown the yellow card.
32'
free kick won
Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
27'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Euan Danaher (Crystal Palace U18).
27'
free kick won
Dante Waite (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
free kick won
Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
20'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Charlie
Walker-Smith(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 1. Charlie Walker-Smith (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jasper Judd following a set piece situation.
20'
free kick won
Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
15'
corner
Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Harry Whitworth.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Harry Whitworth (Crystal Palace U18).
14'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Ben
Casey(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Chelsea U18 1. Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
13'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace U18. Ben Casey draws a foul in the penalty area.
12'
free kick won
Reggie Watson (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
Chelsea U18 Goal
Goal!
Kobe
Barbour(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, Chelsea U18 1. Kobe Barbour (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sol Gordon.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
6
Charlie Walker-Smith
MF
20'
90'+1'
9
Ben Casey
S
14'
90'+4'
Substitutes
15
Oladotun Sherif Lamidi
90'+4'
Starting lineup
1
Freddy Bernal
GK
3
Dante Waite
DF
4
Olutayo Subuloye
DF
49'
5
Calvin Diakite
DF
45'
2
Lewi Richards
DF
11
Sol Gordon
MF
6
Reggie Watson
MF
45'
7
Kobe Barbour
MF
6'
80'
8
Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli
MF
10
Mathis Eboue
S
32'
69'
80'
9
Chizaram Ezenwata
S
66'
Substitutes
12
Harry McGlinchey
45'
13
Jake Murray
14
Yahya Idrissi
80'
15
Isaac Silva
45'
16
Chris Atherton
80'
Team stats
Possession
43%
57%
Total shots
12
7
Shots on target
4
5
Corners
4
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
17
Offsides
2
0
Top performing palace players
Duels won
4Ben Casey
Crosses
3Jacob Fasida
Touches
11Jacob Fasida
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
FULFulham U18
2
2
0
0
6
1
+5
6
2
ARSArsenal U18
2
2
0
0
5
3
+2
6
3
WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
2
1
1
0
5
0
+5
4
4
TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
2
1
1
0
4
2
+2
4
5
CRYCrystal Palace U18
2
1
0
1
10
4
+6
3
6
CHEChelsea U18
1
1
0
0
4
2
+2
3
7
ASTAston Villa U18
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
8
LEILeicester City U18
2
1
0
1
4
3
+1
3
9
SOUSouthampton U18
2
1
0
1
4
3
+1
3
10
REAReading U18
2
0
1
1
3
5
-2
1
11
WESWest Ham United U18
2
0
1
1
1
3
-2
1
12
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
2
0
1
1
0
2
-2
1
13
BIRBirmingham City U18
2
0
1
1
1
9
-8
1
14
NORNorwich City U18
2
0
0
2
1
4
-3
0
15
IPSIpswich Town U18
2
0
0
2
0
9
-9
0
WOL
0-2
NEW
WES
0-0
BHA
STO
0-2
NOT
BLA
2-2
BUR
REA
1-3
LEI
NOR
0-2
TOT
MAN
5-0
MID
LEE
4-0
DER
FUL
4-0
IPS
ARS
3-2
SOU
WES
1-1
BIR