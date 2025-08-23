Skip navigation
      Crystal Palace U18 vs Chelsea U18

      Crystal Palace U18 2 Chelsea U18 4

      Palace U182
      Casey14'
      Walker-Smith20'
      Chelsea U184
      Barbour6'
      Ezenwata66'
      Eboue69'
      Walker-Smith90'+1' (OG)
      Sat 23 Aug 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      U18 Premier LeagueCrystal Palace Training Ground

      Full-Time

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 4.
      90'+8'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Lewi Richards.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Charlie Walker-Smith (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Jacob Fasida.
      90'+4'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Ben Casey
      Ben
      Casey(9)
      off
      Oladotun
      Sherif Lamidi(15)
      on
      90'+3'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
      90'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. David Angibeaud (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
      90'+1'

      Crystal Palace U18 Own Goal

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Charlie
      Walker-Smith(6)
      Charlie Walker-Smith
      Own Goal by Charlie Walker-Smith, Crystal Palace U18. Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 4.
      88'

      free kick won

      Stuart Oduro (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      85'

      free kick won

      Sol Gordon (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      83'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Lewi Richards (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
      82'

      free kick won

      Lewi Richards (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sol Gordon (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
      81'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Sean Somade (Crystal Palace U18) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
      80'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Dante Waite.
      80'

      Substitution

      Chelsea U18
      Kobe
      Barbour(7)
      off
      Yahya
      Idrissi(14)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Chelsea U18
      Mathis
      Eboue(10)
      off
      Chris
      Atherton(16)
      on
      77'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Sean Somade.
      76'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      74'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ajean-Ray Greaves (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. David Angibeaud (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18).
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kobe Barbour (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Harry Whitworth (Crystal Palace U18).
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Khyan
      Frazer-Williams(11)
      off
      David Montjen
      David
      Montjen(16)
      on
      73'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Makai
      Bernard-Ferguson(7)
      off
      Ajean-Ray
      Greaves(12)
      on
      72'

      free kick won

      Lewi Richards (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      69'

      Chelsea U18 Goal

      Chelsea U18
      Goal!
      Chelsea U18
      Mathis
      Eboue(10)
      Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 3. Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sol Gordon.
      68'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) header from the right side of the box is too high.
      68'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Dante Waite.
      66'

      Chelsea U18 Goal

      Chelsea U18
      Goal!
      Chelsea U18
      Chizaram
      Ezenwata(9)
      Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 2. Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      65'

      free kick won

      Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      65'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace U18
      Donte
      Martin(10)
      off
      Stuart Oduro
      Stuart
      Oduro(14)
      on
      61'

      Yellow Card

      Fasida(3)
      Jacob Fasida (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      61'

      free kick won

      Kobe Barbour (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      60'

      free kick won

      Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      59'

      free kick won

      Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      58'

      Yellow Card

      Whitworth(1)
      Harry Whitworth (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
      58'

      free kick won

      Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      55'

      free kick won

      Lewi Richards (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      free kick won

      Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      53'

      free kick won

      Olutayo Subuloye (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      51'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      49'

      Yellow Card

      Subuloye(4)
      Olutayo Subuloye (Chelsea U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      49'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18).
      48'

      free kick won

      Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      Yellow Card

      Danaher(4)
      Euan Danaher (Crystal Palace U18) is shown the yellow card.
      47'

      free kick won

      Isaac Silva (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'

      Substitution

      Chelsea U18
      Reggie
      Watson(6)
      off
      Isaac Silva(15)
      on
      45'

      Substitution

      Chelsea U18
      Calvin
      Diakite(5)
      off
      Harry
      McGlinchey(12)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 1.
      45'+4'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
      45'+4'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Jacob Fasida.
      45'+4'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Euan Danaher (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      45'+3'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      44'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      41'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Chuks Okoli (Crystal Palace U18).
      41'

      free kick won

      Dante Waite (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      40'

      free kick won

      Sol Gordon (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      37'

      free kick won

      Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      free kick won

      Dante Waite (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      34'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Freddy Bernal.
      34'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Freddy Bernal (Chelsea U18).
      33'

      free kick won

      Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      32'

      Yellow Card

      Eboue(10)
      Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) is shown the yellow card.
      32'

      free kick won

      Donte Martin (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      29'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      27'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Euan Danaher (Crystal Palace U18).
      27'

      free kick won

      Dante Waite (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      free kick won

      Mathis Eboué (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      24'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Makai Bernard-Ferguson (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
      20'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Charlie
      Walker-Smith(6)
      Charlie Walker-Smith
      Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Chelsea U18 1. Charlie Walker-Smith (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jasper Judd following a set piece situation.
      20'

      free kick won

      Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      15'

      corner

      Corner, Chelsea U18. Conceded by Harry Whitworth.
      15'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Chizaram Ezenwata (Chelsea U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Harry Whitworth (Crystal Palace U18).
      14'

      Crystal Palace U18 Goal!

      Crystal Palace U18
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace U18
      Ben
      Casey(9)
      Ben Casey
      Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Chelsea U18 1. Ben Casey (Crystal Palace U18) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
      13'

      penalty won

      Penalty Crystal Palace U18. Ben Casey draws a foul in the penalty area.
      12'

      free kick won

      Reggie Watson (Chelsea U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      Chelsea U18 Goal

      Chelsea U18
      Goal!
      Chelsea U18
      Kobe
      Barbour(7)
      Goal! Crystal Palace U18 0, Chelsea U18 1. Kobe Barbour (Chelsea U18) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sol Gordon.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      1
      Harry Whitworth
      GK
      58'
      5
      Sean Somade
      DF
      4
      Euan Danaher
      DF
      48'
      3
      Jacob Fasida
      DF
      61'
      2
      Jasper Judd
      DF
      10
      Donte Martin
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      8
      Chuks Okoli
      MF
      6
      Charlie Walker-Smith
      MF
      20'
      90'+1'
      11
      Khyan Frazer-Williams
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      7
      Makai Bernard-Ferguson
      MF
      substitution icon73'
      9
      Ben Casey
      S
      14'
      substitution icon90'+4'

      Substitutes

      12
      Ajean-Ray Greaves
      substitution icon73'
      13
      Jack Mason
      14
      Stuart Oduro
      substitution icon65'
      15
      Oladotun Sherif Lamidi
      substitution icon90'+4'
      16
      David Montjen
      substitution icon73'

      Starting lineup

      1
      Freddy Bernal
      GK
      3
      Dante Waite
      DF
      4
      Olutayo Subuloye
      DF
      49'
      5
      Calvin Diakite
      DF
      substitution icon45'
      2
      Lewi Richards
      DF
      11
      Sol Gordon
      MF
      6
      Reggie Watson
      MF
      substitution icon45'
      7
      Kobe Barbour
      MF
      6'
      substitution icon80'
      8
      Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli
      MF
      10
      Mathis Eboue
      S
      32'
      69'
      substitution icon80'
      9
      Chizaram Ezenwata
      S
      66'

      Substitutes

      12
      Harry McGlinchey
      substitution icon45'
      13
      Jake Murray
      14
      Yahya Idrissi
      substitution icon80'
      15
      Isaac Silva
      substitution icon45'
      16
      Chris Atherton
      substitution icon80'
      Crystal Palace U18

      Team stats

      Chelsea U18
      Possession
      43%
      57%
      Total shots
      12
      7
      Shots on target
      4
      5
      Corners
      4
      4
      Passes completed
      0
      0
      Free kicks
      9
      17
      Offsides
      2
      0

      Top performing palace players

      Duels won
      4
      Ben Casey
      Ben Casey
      Crosses
      3
      Jacob Fasida
      Jacob Fasida
      Touches
      11
      Jacob Fasida
      Jacob Fasida
      Live
      U18 Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      FULFulham U18
      2
      2
      0
      0
      6
      1
      +5
      6
      2
      ARSArsenal U18
      2
      2
      0
      0
      5
      3
      +2
      6
      3
      WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
      2
      1
      1
      0
      5
      0
      +5
      4
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
      2
      1
      1
      0
      4
      2
      +2
      4
      5
      CRYCrystal Palace U18
      2
      1
      0
      1
      10
      4
      +6
      3
      6
      CHEChelsea U18
      1
      1
      0
      0
      4
      2
      +2
      3
      7
      ASTAston Villa U18
      1
      1
      0
      0
      2
      0
      +2
      3
      8
      LEILeicester City U18
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      3
      +1
      3
      9
      SOUSouthampton U18
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      3
      +1
      3
      10
      REAReading U18
      2
      0
      1
      1
      3
      5
      -2
      1
      11
      WESWest Ham United U18
      2
      0
      1
      1
      1
      3
      -2
      1
      12
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
      2
      0
      1
      1
      0
      2
      -2
      1
      13
      BIRBirmingham City U18
      2
      0
      1
      1
      1
      9
      -8
      1
      14
      NORNorwich City U18
      2
      0
      0
      2
      1
      4
      -3
      0
      15
      IPSIpswich Town U18
      2
      0
      0
      2
      0
      9
      -9
      0
      WOL
      0-2
      NEW
      WES
      0-0
      BHA
      STO
      0-2
      NOT
      BLA
      2-2
      BUR
      REA
      1-3
      LEI
      NOR
      0-2
      TOT
      MAN
      5-0
      MID
      LEE
      4-0
      DER
      FUL
      4-0
      IPS
      ARS
      3-2
      SOU
      WES
      1-1
      BIR