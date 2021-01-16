Skip navigation
      Fulham U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

      Fulham U18 Crystal Palace U18

      Fulham U18
      Fulham U18
      Palace U18
      Crystal Palace U18
      Tue 17 Mar 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      U18 Premier LeagueMotspur Park

      Fulham U18 vs Crystal Palace U18
      U18 Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      FULFulham U18
      2
      2
      0
      0
      6
      1
      +5
      6
      2
      ARSArsenal U18
      2
      2
      0
      0
      5
      3
      +2
      6
      3
      WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
      2
      1
      1
      0
      5
      0
      +5
      4
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
      2
      1
      1
      0
      4
      2
      +2
      4
      5
      CRYCrystal Palace U18
      2
      1
      0
      1
      10
      4
      +6
      3
      6
      CHEChelsea U18
      1
      1
      0
      0
      4
      2
      +2
      3
      7
      ASTAston Villa U18
      1
      1
      0
      0
      2
      0
      +2
      3
      8
      LEILeicester City U18
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      3
      +1
      3
      9
      SOUSouthampton U18
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      3
      +1
      3
      10
      REAReading U18
      2
      0
      1
      1
      3
      5
      -2
      1
      11
      WESWest Ham United U18
      2
      0
      1
      1
      1
      3
      -2
      1
      12
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
      2
      0
      1
      1
      0
      2
      -2
      1
      13
      BIRBirmingham City U18
      2
      0
      1
      1
      1
      9
      -8
      1
      14
      NORNorwich City U18
      2
      0
      0
      2
      1
      4
      -3
      0
      15
      IPSIpswich Town U18
      2
      0
      0
      2
      0
      9
      -9
      0

      Match Blog

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      No data found

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      No data found

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today
      U18 Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      FULFulham U18
      2
      2
      0
      0
      6
      1
      +5
      6
      2
      ARSArsenal U18
      2
      2
      0
      0
      5
      3
      +2
      6
      3
      WESWest Bromwich Albion U18
      2
      1
      1
      0
      5
      0
      +5
      4
      4
      TOTTottenham Hotspur U18
      2
      1
      1
      0
      4
      2
      +2
      4
      5
      CRYCrystal Palace U18
      2
      1
      0
      1
      10
      4
      +6
      3
      6
      CHEChelsea U18
      1
      1
      0
      0
      4
      2
      +2
      3
      7
      ASTAston Villa U18
      1
      1
      0
      0
      2
      0
      +2
      3
      8
      LEILeicester City U18
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      3
      +1
      3
      9
      SOUSouthampton U18
      2
      1
      0
      1
      4
      3
      +1
      3
      10
      REAReading U18
      2
      0
      1
      1
      3
      5
      -2
      1
      11
      WESWest Ham United U18
      2
      0
      1
      1
      1
      3
      -2
      1
      12
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion U18
      2
      0
      1
      1
      0
      2
      -2
      1
      13
      BIRBirmingham City U18
      2
      0
      1
      1
      1
      9
      -8
      1
      14
      NORNorwich City U18
      2
      0
      0
      2
      1
      4
      -3
      0
      15
      IPSIpswich Town U18
      2
      0
      0
      2
      0
      9
      -9
      0

      Match Blog