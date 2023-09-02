Palace’s U18 Premier League Cup opponents revealed
Crystal Palace U18 6 Liverpool U18 1
Palace U186
Mustapha6'
King18'
Marsh44' 83' 88'
Derry55'
Liverpool U181
Danns45'+1'
Report & Highlights: Scintillating Palace hit Liverpool...
Crystal Palace Under-18s got their Premier League Cup campaign off to the best possible start, firing six past Liverpool in a dominant performance at Copers Cope. Goals from Hindolo Mustapha, George King, Jesse Derry, along with a hat-trick from Zach Marsh, sees the side top Group G after the first round of fixtures.
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U18 6, Liverpool U18 1.
90'+1'
free kick won
Michael Laffey (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Zach
Marsh(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 6, Liverpool U18 1. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
88'
Substitution
Matteo
Dashi(7)off
Laolu
Omobolaji(16)on
88'
Substitution
Jesse
Derry(11)off
Leon
Elliott(14)on
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kieran Morrison (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
83'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Zach
Marsh(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 5, Liverpool U18 1. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
80'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Rio Cardines.
80'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by George King.
79'
Substitution
Sebastian
Williams(8)off
Caleb
Redhead(15)on
78'
Substitution
Amara
Nallo(5)off
Luca
Furnell-Gill(12)on
77'
Substitution
Ben
Trueman(6)off
Michael
Laffey(16)on
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Amara Nallo.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
70'
free kick won
Jayden Danns (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'
Yellow Card
Pitt(2)
Lucas Pitt (Liverpool U18) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
69'
free kick won
Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Kareem Ahmed (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Wellity Lucky (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
66'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Cormac Austin.
66'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Cormac Austin.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kieran Morrison (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
63'
Substitution
Treymaurice
Nyoni(10)off
Fola
Onanuga(15)on
62'
miss
Attempt missed. Treymaurice Nyoni (Liverpool U18) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
62'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Trent Kone-Doherty (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
61'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Rio Cardines.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Treymaurice Nyoni (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
60'
free kick won
Treymaurice Nyoni (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Trent Kone-Doherty (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
55'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Jesse
Derry(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 4, Liverpool U18 1. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hindolo Mustapha.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
53'
free kick won
Jake Grante (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
free kick won
Lucas Pitt (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by George King.
47'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by George King.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jayden Danns (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U18 3, Liverpool U18 1.
45'+5'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
45'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. Jayden Danns (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
45'+1'
Liverpool U18 Goal
Goal!
Jayden
Danns(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Liverpool U18 1. Jayden Danns (Liverpool U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Treymaurice Nyoni.
44'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Zach
Marsh(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 3, Liverpool U18 0. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
43'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Amara Nallo.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Matteo Dashi (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Kieran Morrison (Liverpool U18) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
39'
free kick won
Amara Nallo (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Amara Nallo.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Zach Marsh (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U18. Conceded by Francis Gyimah.
29'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Jake Grante.
28'
free kick won
Treymaurice Nyoni (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
26'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
25'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by Kai-Reece Adams-Collman.
24'
free kick won
Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sebastian Williams (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
21'
free kick won
Kareem Ahmed (Liverpool U18) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
George
King(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 2, Liverpool U18 0. George King (Crystal Palace U18) from a free kick with a header to the bottom right corner.
17'
free kick won
Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
16'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
16'
Substitution
Caleb
Kporha(2)off
Kai-Reece
Adams-Collman(12)on
14'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U18).
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
13'
corner
Corner, Liverpool U18. Conceded by George King.
6'
Crystal Palace U18 Goal!
Goal!
Hindolo
Mustapha(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U18 1, Liverpool U18 0. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U18) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Crystal Palace Under-18s got their Premier League Cup campaign off to the best possible start, firing six past Liverpool in a dominant performance at Copers Cope. Goals from Hindolo Mustapha, George King, Jesse Derry, along with a hat-trick from Zach Marsh, sees the side top Group G after the first round of fixtures.
- Palace’s U18 Premier League Cup opponents revealed
