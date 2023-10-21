Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Newcastle United U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Newcastle United U18 Crystal Palace U18

Newcastle United U18
Newcastle United U18
Palace U18
Crystal Palace U18
Sat 21 Oct 9:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

English U18 Premier League CupNewcastle United Academy

Newcastle United U18 vs Crystal Palace U18

Match Blog

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

No data found

Live

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today