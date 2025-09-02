Skip navigation
      Bromley vs Crystal Palace U21

      Tue 02 Sep 18:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      EFL TrophyCopperjax Community Stadium

      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      AFCAFC Wimbledon
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      2
      BROBromley
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      3
      CRYCrystal Palace U21
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      4
      STEStevenage
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0

      Match Blog

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Match Blog