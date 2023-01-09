Skip navigation
Brighton and Hove Albion U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Brighton and Hove Albion U21 Crystal Palace U21

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Palace U21
Crystal Palace U21
Mon 09 Jan 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1The Amex Elite Football Performance Centre

Brighton and Hove Albion U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Recent Meetings

Premier League 2 - Division 1

Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Crystal Palace U21
Brighton and Hove Albion U21

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U21
Games played
1
0
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Brighton and Hove Albion U21

Form

Crystal Palace U21
BLA
1 - 2
(A)
W
D
(H)
0 - 0
LEI
LEI
CHE
CHE
2 - 2
(H)
D
D
(A)
1 - 1
ARS
ARS
WES
WES
3 - 2
(H)
W
D
(A)
3 - 3
MAN
MAN
MAN
MAN
3 - 3
(A)
D
L
(H)
3 - 4
EVE
EVE
TOT
TOT
4 - 0
(H)
W
W
(A)
0 - 1
WES
WES
Brighton and Hove Albion U21

Season so far

Crystal Palace U21
8
Position
5
4
Won
5
4
Drawn
5
3
Lost
1
2.09
Average goals scored
2.36
1.64
Average goals conceded
1.55
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6