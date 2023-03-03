Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Everton U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Everton U21 Crystal Palace U21

Everton U21
Everton U21
Palace U21
Crystal Palace U21
Fri 03 Mar 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Haig Avenue

Everton U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Recent Meetings

Premier League 2 - Division 1

Everton U21
Crystal Palace U21
Everton U21

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U21
Games played
1
1
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Everton U21

Form

Crystal Palace U21
ARS
ARS
3 - 1
(A)
L
D
(H)
0 - 0
LEI
LEI
MAN
MAN
6 - 3
(H)
W
D
(A)
1 - 1
ARS
ARS
LIV
LIV
2 - 1
(A)
L
D
(A)
3 - 3
MAN
MAN
CRY
CRY
3 - 4
(A)
W
L
(H)
3 - 4
EVE
EVE
FUL
FUL
2 - 0
(A)
L
W
(A)
0 - 1
WES
WES
Everton U21

Season so far

Crystal Palace U21
7
Position
5
6
Won
5
1
Drawn
5
4
Lost
1
1.91
Average goals scored
2.36
1.64
Average goals conceded
1.55
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ARSArsenal U21
11
6
5
0
24
12
+12
23
2
LIVLiverpool U21
11
6
4
1
22
12
+10
22
3
MANManchester City U21
11
6
3
2
29
18
+11
21
4
CHEChelsea U21
12
5
5
2
29
20
+9
20
5
CRYCrystal Palace U21
11
5
5
1
26
17
+9
20
6
FULFulham U21
11
5
4
2
25
11
+14
19
7
EVEEverton U21
11
6
1
4
21
18
+3
19
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
11
4
4
3
23
18
+5
16
9
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
12
4
2
6
18
26
-8
14
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
12
3
1
8
16
25
-9
10
11
MANManchester United U21
12
1
7
4
21
36
-15
10
12
LEILeicester City U21
11
2
3
6
14
25
-11
9
13
WESWest Ham United U21
13
2
2
9
15
27
-12
8
14
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
13
0
6
7
9
27
-18
6