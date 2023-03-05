Everton U21 0 Crystal Palace U21 1
Everton U210
Palace U211
Akinwale79'
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Everton U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1.
90'+5'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'
free kick won
Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
corner
Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
89'
Yellow Card
Ozoh(8)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
89'
free kick won
Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
89'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
88'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Nathan Patterson.
87'
corner
Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
86'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
84'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21).
83'
free kick won
Elijah Campbell (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Nathan Patterson (Everton U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
81'
corner
Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
79'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(14)
Goal! Everton U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kaden Rodney.
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Reece Welch.
73'
free kick won
Katia Kouyate (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Francis Okoronkwo (Everton U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
71'
free kick won
Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
free kick won
Ishé Samuels-Smith (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
68'
corner
Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Owen Goodman.
67'
free kick won
Francis Okoronkwo (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.
66'
free kick won
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
64'
free kick won
Katia Kouyate (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Isaac Price (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
62'
Substitution
Nathan
Ferguson(36)off
Kofi
Balmer(6)on
62'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(11)off
Victor
Akinwale(14)on
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
57'
free kick won
Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
Substitution
Isaac
Heath(10)off
Katia
Kouyate(17)on
55'
Substitution
Jenson
Metcalfe(6)off
Luke
Butterfield(15)on
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
49'
free kick won
Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Elijah Campbell.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Everton U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'+1'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
free kick won
Jenson Metcalfe (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Isaac Heath (Everton U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Elijah Campbell.
36'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
free kick won
Sean McAllister (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
Substitution
Danny
Imray(2)off
Kaden
Rodney(16)on
34'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Isaac Price (Everton U21).
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ishé Samuels-Smith.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
31'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
28'
free kick won
Isaac Price (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
Yellow Card
Price(8)
Isaac Price (Everton U21) is shown the yellow card.
20'
Yellow Card
Ola-Adebomi(9)
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
19'
free kick won
Isaac Price (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
14'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21).
12'
corner
Corner, Everton U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
10'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Zan-Luk Leban.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
9'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
free kick won
Jenson Metcalfe (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sean McAllister (Everton U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
5'
free kick won
Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Jenson Metcalfe (Everton U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Substitutes
6
Kofi Balmer
62'
14
Victor Akinwale
62'
79'
Starting lineup
1
Zan-Luk Leban
GK
5
Elijah Campbell
DF
4
Reece Welch
DF
2
Nathan Patterson
DF
3
Ishé Samuels-Smith
DF
10
Isaac Heath
MF
56'
8
Isaac Price
MF
20'
6
Jenson Metcalfe
MF
55'
7
Liam Higgins
S
11
Sean McAllister
S
9
Francis Okoronkwo
S
Substitutes
12
Jack Barrett
14
Kyle John
15
Luke Butterfield
55'
16
Callum Bates
17
Katia Kouyate
56'
Team stats
Possession
43%
57%
Shots on target
1
4
Shots off target
3
4
Corners
5
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
15
10
Offsides
0
0
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U21
19
12
5
2
57
23
+34
41
2
CHEChelsea U21
19
10
6
3
43
27
+16
36
3
CRYCrystal Palace U21
19
8
8
3
35
28
+7
32
4
FULFulham U21
19
8
6
5
40
27
+13
30
5
LIVLiverpool U21
18
8
5
5
32
21
+11
29
6
ARSArsenal U21
17
7
6
4
28
25
+3
27
7
MANManchester United U21
19
6
9
4
36
44
-8
27
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
19
7
4
8
40
36
+4
25
9
EVEEverton U21
19
7
3
9
29
37
-8
24
10
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
19
6
3
10
24
35
-11
21
11
WESWest Ham United U21
20
6
3
11
28
41
-13
21
12
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
19
3
8
8
21
35
-14
17
13
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
18
5
1
12
28
39
-11
16
14
LEILeicester City U21
18
2
5
11
18
41
-23
11
BHA
3-1
WOL