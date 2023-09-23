Skip navigation
Nottingham Forest U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Nottingham Forest U21 4 Crystal Palace U21 3

Nottingham Forest U214
Konaté46'
Aguilera48'
Norkett90'+3'
McDonnell90'+6'
Palace U213
Mustapha11'
Umeh-Chibueze38' 55'
Sat 23 Sep 10:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1The Impact Arena

Full-Time

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Nottingham Forest U21 4, Crystal Palace U21 3.
90'+9'

Yellow Card

Grehan(5)
Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+9'

free kick won

Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+9'

free kick won

Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+8'

Yellow Card

Watson(3)
Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+8'

free kick won

Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+8'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Sam Collins.
90'+7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Noah Watson.
90'+6'

Nottingham Forest U21 Goal

Nottingham Forest U21
Goal!
Nottingham Forest U21
Jamie
McDonnell(8)
Goal! Nottingham Forest U21 4, Crystal Palace U21 3. Jamie McDonnell (Nottingham Forest U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Powell with a cross following a corner.
90'+6'

corner

Corner, Nottingham Forest U21. Conceded by Victor Akinwale.
90'+6'

corner

Corner, Nottingham Forest U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
90'+5'

free kick won

Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

Nottingham Forest U21 Goal

Nottingham Forest U21
Goal!
Nottingham Forest U21
Manni
Norkett(17)
Goal! Nottingham Forest U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 3. Manni Norkett (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brandon Aguilera with a through ball.
90'+2'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Hindolo Mustapha
Hindolo
Mustapha(11)
off
Chimaechi Eze
Chimaechi
Eze(19)
on
90'+1'

free kick won

Joe Gardner (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
90'+1'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Franco Umeh-Chibueze
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(7)
off
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(14)
on
90'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21).
88'

corner

Corner, Nottingham Forest U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
87'

miss

Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
86'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Whitworth.
84'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Roshaun
Mathurin(10)
off
Chris Francis
Chris
Francis(12)
on
84'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Detlef Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
82'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
82'

Substitution

Nottingham Forest U21
Ateef
Konaté(10)
off
Manni
Norkett(17)
on
81'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21).
80'

free kick won

Detlef Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
77'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Josh Powell.
77'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
76'

miss

Attempt missed. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Imray with a cross.
75'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Justin Hanks (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
75'

corner

Corner, Nottingham Forest U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
73'

free kick won

Josh Powell (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

Yellow Card

Konaté(10)
Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Detlef Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ateef Konaté.
71'

free kick won

(Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
70'

end delay

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
68'

start delay

Delay in match because of an injury Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21).
66'

corner

Corner, Nottingham Forest U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
66'

free kick won

Justin Hanks (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
65'

free kick won

Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

free kick won

Sam Collins (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

Yellow Card

Imray(2)
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
64'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Detlef Esapa Osong.
63'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
61'

Substitution

Nottingham Forest U21
Harry
Toffolo(3)
off
Joe
Gardner(16)
on
58'

free kick won

Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
57'

Yellow Card

Osong(9)
Detlef Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
57'

free kick won

Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(7)
Franco Umeh-Chibueze
Goal! Nottingham Forest U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 3. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jadan Raymond.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Detlef Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Toffolo with a cross.
54'

free kick won

Sam Collins (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'

free kick won

Josh Powell (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

offside

Offside, Nottingham Forest U21. Harry Toffolo tries a through ball, but Detlef Esapa Osong is caught offside.
51'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franco Umeh-Chibueze.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Joe Sheridan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
49'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.
48'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

Nottingham Forest U21 Goal

Nottingham Forest U21
Goal!
Nottingham Forest U21
Brandon
Aguilera(11)
Goal! Nottingham Forest U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 2. Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest U21) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
47'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sam Collins (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ateef Konaté.
46'

Nottingham Forest U21 Goal

Nottingham Forest U21
Goal!
Nottingham Forest U21
Ateef
Konaté(10)
Goal! Nottingham Forest U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 2. Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Detlef Esapa Osong.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Nottingham Forest U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 2.
45'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ben Hammond.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Imray.
44'

free kick won

Josh Powell (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
42'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Noah Watson.
40'

free kick won

Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadan Raymond.
38'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(7)
Franco Umeh-Chibueze
Goal! Nottingham Forest U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 2. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roshaun Mathurin with a cross following a corner.
37'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ben Hammond.
35'

miss

Attempt missed. Detlef Esapa Osong (Nottingham Forest U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brandon Aguilera with a cross following a corner.
34'

corner

Corner, Nottingham Forest U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
27'

offside

Offside, Nottingham Forest U21. Jamie McDonnell tries a through ball, but Detlef Esapa Osong is caught offside.
26'

miss

Attempt missed. Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Powell.
23'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
22'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Josh Powell.
22'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
22'

post

Roshaun Mathurin (Crystal Palace U21) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi.
22'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
21'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Detlef Esapa Osong.
20'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Toffolo.
18'

miss

Attempt missed. Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
18'

free kick won

Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17'

free kick won

Ben Hammond (Nottingham Forest U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

corner

Corner, Nottingham Forest U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
11'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Hindolo
Mustapha(11)
Hindolo Mustapha
Goal! Nottingham Forest U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
10'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Ben Hammond.
9'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ateef Konaté (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Collins.
8'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Detlef Esapa Osong.
7'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Justin Hanks.
4'

miss

Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) with an attempt from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Justin Devenny with a cross following a set piece situation.
4'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ateef Konaté.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joe Whitworth
GK
3
Noah Watson
DF
90'+8'
5
Seán Grehan
DF
90'+9'
6
Joe Sheridan
DF
2
Danny Imray
DF
65'
10
Roshaun Mathurin
MF
substitution icon84'
7
Franco Umeh-Chibueze
MF
38'
55'
substitution icon90'+1'
8
Justin Devenny
MF
11
Hindolo Mustapha
MF
11'
substitution icon90'+2'
4
Jadan Raymond
MF
9
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S

Substitutes

12
Chris Francis
substitution icon84'
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Victor Akinwale
substitution icon90'+1'
16
Caleb Redhead
19
Chimaechi Eze
substitution icon90'+2'

Starting lineup

1
Aaron Bott
GK
4
Ben Hammond
DF
6
Justin Hanks
DF
5
Zach Abbott
DF
3
Harry Toffolo
DF
substitution icon61'
2
Josh Powell
MF
8
Jamie McDonnell
MF
90'+6'
11
Brandon Aguilera
MF
48'
7
Sam Collins
MF
10
Ateef Konaté
S
46'
72'
substitution icon82'
9
Detlef Esapa Osong
S
57'

Substitutes

12
Keehan Willows
15
Jack Perkins
16
Joe Gardner
substitution icon61'
17
Manni Norkett
substitution icon82'
90'+3'
18
Jack Nadin
Nottingham Forest U21

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
53%
47%
Total shots
17
19
Shots on target
11
10
Corners
7
9
Passes completed
373
325
Free kicks
14
12
Offsides
2
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
4858
Noah Watson
Noah Watson
Duels won
11
Danny Imray
Danny Imray
Crosses
11
Roshaun Mathurin
Roshaun Mathurin
Touches
82
Noah Watson
Noah Watson
Tackles
5
Danny Imray
Danny Imray
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
6
6
0
0
21
3
+18
18
2
FULFulham U21
6
5
0
1
19
9
+10
15
3
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
6
4
2
0
18
9
+9
14
4
ARSArsenal U21
6
4
1
1
15
6
+9
13
5
LIVLiverpool U21
6
4
1
1
15
7
+8
13
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
6
4
1
1
14
9
+5
13
7
REAReading U21
6
4
0
2
8
11
-3
12
8
WESWest Ham United U21
6
3
2
1
15
11
+4
11
9
SUNSunderland U21
6
3
2
1
13
10
+3
11
10
NORNorwich City U21
6
3
1
2
11
11
0
10
11
CHEChelsea U21
6
3
0
3
17
12
+5
9
12
NOTNottingham Forest U21
6
2
3
1
11
9
+2
9
13
LEELeeds United U21
6
3
0
3
12
14
-2
9
14
MANManchester United U21
6
2
1
3
25
17
+8
7
15
SOUSouthampton U21
6
2
1
3
17
18
-1
7
16
ASTAston Villa U21
6
2
1
3
14
17
-3
7
17
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
6
2
0
4
10
12
-2
6
18
LEILeicester City U21
6
2
0
4
10
16
-6
6
19
MANManchester City U21
6
1
2
3
12
15
-3
5
20
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
6
1
2
3
7
11
-4
5
21
NEWNewcastle United U21
6
1
2
3
8
14
-6
5
22
EVEEverton U21
6
1
2
3
6
15
-9
5
23
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
6
1
1
4
12
22
-10
4
24
CRYCrystal Palace U21
6
1
0
5
12
20
-8
3
25
STOStoke City U21
6
1
0
5
5
21
-16
3
26
DERDerby County U21
6
0
1
5
6
14
-8
1
MAN
2-4
ARS
BHA
1-1
NEW