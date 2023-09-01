Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 3 Crystal Palace U21 2
Wolverhampton Wanderers U213
Hesketh54'
Farmer60'
Fraser70'
Palace U212
Umeh-Chibueze69'
Ola-Adebomi90'+3'
Full-Time
Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 2.
90'+10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Roshaun Mathurin with a cross.
90'+7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Fraser Harper.
90'+6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Seán Grehan.
90'+4'
Yellow Card
Farmer(11)
Owen Farmer (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+4'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'+3'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 2. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Imray with a cross.
90'+2'
free kick won
Roshaun Mathurin (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Roshaun Mathurin (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
90'
free kick won
Ethan McLeod (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
87'
Substitution
Aaron
Keto-Diyawa(3)off
Caden
Voice(12)on
86'
Substitution
Finlay
Ashworth(8)off
Fabian
Reynolds(17)on
86'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Aaron Keto-Diyawa (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21).
85'
free kick won
Harry Birtwistle (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Finlay Ashworth (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
85'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ethan McLeod (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
84'
post
Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box following a set piece situation.
83'
Yellow Card
Birtwistle(7)
Harry Birtwistle (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83'
free kick won
Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ethan McLeod (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Keto-Diyawa.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Seán Grehan.
80'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
79'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Kamran Kandola (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21).
77'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(11)off
Roshaun
Mathurin(14)on
77'
Substitution
Nathan
Fraser(9)off
Ethan
McLeod(16)on
77'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
76'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Nathan Fraser (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21).
75'
free kick won
Nathan Fraser (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Keto-Diyawa.
74'
Substitution
Mason
Rees(4)off
Fraser
Harper(14)on
70'
Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 Goal
Goal!
Nathan
Fraser(9)
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 3, Crystal Palace U21 1. Nathan Fraser (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Owen Farmer with a cross.
69'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(12)
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 1. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ademola Ola-Adebomi with a headed pass.
68'
free kick won
Nathan Fraser (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'
Substitution
Noah
Watson(3)off
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(12)on
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Noah Watson (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Imray.
63'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Noah Watson tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
62'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Jackson Izquierdo tries a through ball, but Victor Akinwale is caught offside.
60'
Substitution
Malcolm
Ebiowei(23)off
Jadan
Raymond(16)on
60'
Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 Goal
Goal!
Owen
Farmer(11)
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 2, Crystal Palace U21 0. Owen Farmer (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kamran Kandola.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mason Rees.
57'
Yellow Card
Francis(6)
Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malcolm Ebiowei.
54'
Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 Goal
Goal!
Owen
Hesketh(10)
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 1, Crystal Palace U21 0. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
53'
penalty won
Penalty Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Owen Farmer draws a foul in the penalty area.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harry Birtwistle (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
50'
free kick won
Harry Birtwistle (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
50'
free kick won
Harry Birtwistle (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Victor Akinwale.
47'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Finlay Ashworth (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 0.
45'
miss
Attempt missed. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Finlay Ashworth (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Birtwistle.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nathan Fraser (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Owen Farmer.
39'
free kick won
Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Noah Watson with a cross.
35'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
33'
Yellow Card
Wells-Morrison(10)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'
free kick won
Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
offside
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Owen Hesketh tries a through ball, but Justin Hubner is caught offside.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamran Kandola.
29'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Jackson Izquierdo.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Mason Rees (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
29'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
28'
free kick won
Aaron Keto-Diyawa (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'
miss
Attempt missed. Justin Hubner (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
23'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
22'
free kick won
Chris Francis (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Malcolm Ebiowei (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Justin Devenny.
19'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Noah Watson.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Nathan Fraser (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Owen Hesketh with a cross following a corner.
18'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Justin Devenny.
17'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Joe Sheridan.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Marvin Kaleta (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Young.
16'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21. Conceded by Justin Devenny.
16'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Finlay Ashworth (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Birtwistle.
12'
Yellow Card
Kandola(6)
Kamran Kandola (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
12'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
free kick won
Mason Rees (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
free kick won
Owen Farmer (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'
free kick won
Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
free kick won
Finlay Ashworth (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Owen Farmer (Wolverhampton Wanderers U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Seán Grehan tries a through ball, but Malcolm Ebiowei is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
9
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
90'+3'
Substitutes
12
Franco Umeh-Chibueze
67'
69'
Starting lineup
1
Joe Young
GK
5
Justin Hubner
DF
6
Kamran Kandola
DF
12'
3
Aaron Keto-Diyawa
DF
87'
2
Marvin Kaleta
DF
11
Owen Farmer
MF
60'
90'+4'
10
Owen Hesketh
MF
54'
4
Mason Rees
MF
74'
7
Harry Birtwistle
MF
83'
8
Finlay Ashworth
MF
86'
9
Nathan Fraser
S
70'
77'
Substitutes
12
Caden Voice
87'
13
Palmi Arinbjornsson
14
Fraser Harper
74'
16
Ethan McLeod
77'
17
Fabian Reynolds
86'
Team stats
Possession
48%
52%
Total shots
19
13
Shots on target
10
5
Corners
8
1
Passes completed
266
304
Free kicks
13
8
Offsides
1
3
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
5056Jack Wells-Morrison
Duels won
11Joe Sheridan
Crosses
4Jack Wells-Morrison
Touches
93Seán Grehan
Tackles
3Danny Imray
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
4
4
0
0
15
1
+14
12
2
FULFulham U21
4
4
0
0
15
6
+9
12
3
ARSArsenal U21
4
3
0
1
10
3
+7
9
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
5
WESWest Ham United U21
4
3
0
1
10
6
+4
9
6
REAReading U21
4
3
0
1
5
3
+2
9
7
LEELeeds United U21
4
3
0
1
10
9
+1
9
8
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
4
2
2
0
11
7
+4
8
9
LIVLiverpool U21
4
2
1
1
9
5
+4
7
10
NORNorwich City U21
4
2
1
1
8
8
0
7
11
CHEChelsea U21
4
2
0
2
13
7
+6
6
12
NOTNottingham Forest U21
4
1
2
1
6
5
+1
5
13
SUNSunderland U21
4
1
2
1
7
7
0
5
14
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
4
1
2
1
6
6
0
5
15
MANManchester United U21
4
1
1
2
18
11
+7
4
16
MANManchester City U21
4
1
1
2
9
11
-2
4
17
ASTAston Villa U21
4
1
1
2
9
12
-3
4
18
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
4
1
1
2
8
14
-6
4
19
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
4
1
0
3
8
10
-2
3
20
CRYCrystal Palace U21
4
1
0
3
7
12
-5
3
21
LEILeicester City U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
22
NEWNewcastle United U21
4
1
0
3
6
12
-6
3
23
SOUSouthampton U21
4
1
0
3
8
15
-7
3
24
STOStoke City U21
4
1
0
3
4
15
-11
3
25
DERDerby County U21
4
0
1
3
3
8
-5
1
26
EVEEverton U21
4
0
1
3
3
13
-10
1
FUL
5-1
SOU
AST
3-1
DER
WES
3-1
EVE
LEE
2-1
STO
CHE
3-0
WES
BHA
1-0
NOT