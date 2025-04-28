Crystal Palace U21 3 Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1
Palace U213
Mustapha23'
Umeh-Chibueze37'
Kporha56'
Brighton and Hove Albion U211
Knight52'
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace U21 3, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1.
90'+4'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by George King.
90'+4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jamie Mullins (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shane Nti.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Caleb Kporha.
90'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Shane Nti (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sahil Bashir (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jacob Slater with a cross.
90'
added time
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Zane Albarus.
84'
free kick won
Samy Chouchane (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
Substitution
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(11)off
Zach
Marsh(15)on
83'
free kick won
Kaden Rodney (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
free kick won
Luke Browne (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Ademola Ola-Adebomi is caught offside.
80'
offside
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Shane Nti is caught offside.
80'
free kick won
Joe Knight (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
79'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
78'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
78'
start delay
Delay in match (Brighton and Hove Albion U21).
78'
free kick won
Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
free kick won
Nehemiah Oriola (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
Substitution
Joe
Belmont(9)off
Sahil
Bashir(14)on
76'
Substitution
Harry
Howell(7)off
Yussif
Owusu(12)on
76'
Substitution
Freddie
Simmonds(4)off
Shane
Nti(16)on
74'
Substitution
Hindolo
Mustapha(10)off
Dylan
Reid(12)on
73'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
70'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
69'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Louie Moulden (Crystal Palace U21).
67'
free kick won
Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Franco Umeh-Chibueze.
65'
free kick won
Freddie Simmonds (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
free kick won
Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64'
free kick won
Nehemiah Oriola (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Caleb Kporha with a cross.
62'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace U21. Franco Umeh-Chibueze is caught offside.
56'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Caleb
Kporha(2)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 3, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1. Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
55'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Louie Moulden.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harry Howell (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Samy Chouchane.
54'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jamie Mullins (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Howell.
52'
Brighton and Hove Albion U21 Goal
Goal!
Joe
Knight(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 1. Joe Knight (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Samy Chouchane.
51'
free kick won
Jamie Mullins (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Freddie Simmonds (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jacob Slater with a cross following a corner.
50'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Mofe Jemide.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harry Howell (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nehemiah Oriola.
46'
free kick won
Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace U21 2, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Killian Cahill.
45'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rio Cardines.
45'
added time
Fourth official has announced 2 minutes of added time.
45'
free kick won
Nehemiah Oriola (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Rio Cardines (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
43'
Yellow Card
Albarus(2)
Zane Albarus (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'
free kick won
Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
Yellow Card
Chouchane(8)
Samy Chouchane (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card.
41'
Yellow Card
Umeh-Chibueze(11)
Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
41'
Yellow Card
Knight(6)
Joe Knight (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card.
40'
free kick won
Samy Chouchane (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Jamie Mullins (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Franco
Umeh-Chibueze(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 2, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
35'
free kick won
Jamie Mullins (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
33'
Yellow Card
Penman(5)
Charlie Penman (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) is shown the yellow card.
31'
offside
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Nehemiah Oriola is caught offside.
31'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
31'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Zane Albarus (Brighton and Hove Albion U21).
31'
Yellow Card
Mustapha(10)
Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
30'
free kick won
Zane Albarus (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
29'
free kick won
Jamie Mullins (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
26'
free kick won
Jamie Mullins (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Hindolo
Mustapha(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace U21 1, Brighton and Hove Albion U21 0. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rio Cardines.
23'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George King.
22'
free kick won
Joseph Gibbard (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
free kick won
Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'
free kick won
Nehemiah Oriola (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Freddie Simmonds.
19'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kaden Rodney.
15'
free kick won
Harry Howell (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mofe Jemide.
14'
free kick won
Jamie Mullins (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Charlie Penman.
12'
free kick won
Samy Chouchane (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Freddie Simmonds.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Freddie Simmonds (Brighton and Hove Albion U21) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jacob Slater following a corner.
8'
corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion U21. Conceded by Kaden Rodney.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Franco Umeh-Chibueze (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
4'
free kick won
Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
10
Hindolo Mustapha
MF
23'
31'
74'
11
Franco Umeh-Chibueze
MF
37'
41'
84'
Starting lineup
1
Killian Cahill
GK
3
Jacob Slater
DF
4
Freddie Simmonds
DF
76'
6
Joe Knight
DF
41'
52'
5
Charlie Penman
DF
33'
7
Harry Howell
MF
76'
2
Zane Albarus
MF
43'
8
Samy Chouchane
MF
42'
10
Jamie Mullins
MF
11
Nehemiah Oriola
MF
9
Joe Belmont
S
76'
Substitutes
12
Yussif Owusu
76'
13
Steven Hall
14
Sahil Bashir
76'
15
Callum Mackley
16
Shane Nti
76'
Team stats
Possession
38%
62%
Total shots
14
9
Shots on target
10
3
Corners
5
5
Passes completed
170
337
Free kicks
11
17
Offsides
2
2
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
2735Mofe Jemide
Duels won
7Joseph Gibbard
Crosses
4Rio Cardines
Touches
53Rio Cardines
Tackles
3Rio Cardines
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U21
20
15
2
3
61
23
+38
47
2
FULFulham U21
20
14
3
3
49
30
+19
45
3
CHEChelsea U21
20
12
2
6
51
30
+21
38
4
WESWest Ham United U21
20
12
2
6
30
24
+6
38
5
MANManchester United U21
20
11
3
6
45
31
+14
36
6
CRYCrystal Palace U21
20
10
5
5
44
35
+9
35
7
SOUSouthampton U21
20
10
4
6
38
31
+7
34
8
ARSArsenal U21
20
10
3
7
44
38
+6
33
9
NEWNewcastle United U21
20
10
2
8
39
37
+2
32
10
LEILeicester City U21
20
9
4
7
39
30
+9
31
11
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
20
8
6
6
39
22
+17
30
12
EVEEverton U21
20
8
5
7
41
43
-2
29
13
SUNSunderland U21
20
8
4
8
48
35
+13
28
14
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
20
8
4
8
30
36
-6
28
15
NOTNottingham Forest U21
20
8
3
9
32
28
+4
27
16
LIVLiverpool U21
20
7
6
7
29
31
-2
27
17
LEELeeds United U21
20
6
7
7
27
32
-5
25
18
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
20
7
4
9
33
42
-9
25
19
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
20
7
1
12
27
43
-16
22
20
REAReading U21
20
6
3
11
26
45
-19
21
21
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
20
6
2
12
31
47
-16
20
22
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
20
6
1
13
35
47
-12
19
23
DERDerby County U21
20
5
4
11
27
43
-16
19
24
NORNorwich City U21
20
5
3
12
29
49
-20
18
25
STOStoke City U21
20
4
3
13
26
43
-17
15
26
ASTAston Villa U21
20
2
6
12
26
51
-25
12
FUL
1-0
NOT