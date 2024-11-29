Newcastle United U21 Crystal Palace U21
Newcastle United U21
Palace U21
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U21
8
7
0
1
30
8
+22
21
2
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U21
8
6
1
1
25
6
+19
19
3
FULFulham U21
7
6
0
1
21
11
+10
18
4
LIVLiverpool U21
8
6
0
2
18
9
+9
18
5
ARSArsenal U21
8
5
0
3
19
17
+2
15
6
WESWest Ham United U21
8
5
0
3
13
11
+2
15
7
CRYCrystal Palace U21
7
4
2
1
18
16
+2
14
8
EVEEverton U21
8
4
2
2
19
18
+1
14
9
SUNSunderland U21
8
4
1
3
25
17
+8
13
10
CHEChelsea U21
8
4
1
3
19
11
+8
13
11
NEWNewcastle United U21
8
4
1
3
10
8
+2
13
12
NOTNottingham Forest U21
8
4
0
4
12
7
+5
12
13
LEILeicester City U21
8
4
0
4
17
14
+3
12
14
MANManchester United U21
8
4
0
4
19
18
+1
12
15
LEELeeds United U21
8
3
3
2
11
11
0
12
16
REAReading U21
8
3
2
3
14
15
-1
11
17
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U21
8
3
1
4
13
17
-4
10
18
SOUSouthampton U21
8
3
1
4
12
17
-5
10
19
DERDerby County U21
8
3
0
5
14
19
-5
9
20
NORNorwich City U21
8
3
0
5
14
21
-7
9
21
ASTAston Villa U21
8
2
1
5
13
21
-8
7
22
WESWest Bromwich Albion U21
8
2
1
5
11
23
-12
7
23
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
8
2
0
6
13
22
-9
6
24
TOTTottenham Hotspur U21
8
2
0
6
11
22
-11
6
25
BLABlackburn Rovers U21
8
1
0
7
11
24
-13
3
26
STOStoke City U21
8
0
1
7
4
23
-19
1
