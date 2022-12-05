Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U21 vs Bristol City U21

Crystal Palace U21
Mon 05 Dec 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League CupChampion Hill

Premier League Cup

Crystal Palace U21
Bristol City U21
Head-To-Head

Bristol City U21
Games played
0
0
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Form

Bristol City U21
NEW
NEW
0 - 1
(A)
W
L
(A)
2 - 1
SHE
SHE
SHE
SHE
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(H)
4 - 0
NEW
NEW
Season so far

Bristol City U21
1
Position
2
2
Won
1
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
1
1.50
Average goals scored
2.50
0.50
Average goals conceded
1.00
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U21
2
2
0
0
3
1
+2
6
2
BHABristol City U21
2
1
0
1
5
2
+3
3
3
SHESheffield United U21
2
1
0
1
3
3
0
3
4
NEWNewcastle United U21
2
0
0
2
0
5
-5
0