Crystal Palace U21 vs Bristol City U21

Crystal Palace U21 Bristol City U21

Palace U21
Crystal Palace U21
Bristol City U21
Bristol City U21
Sat 03 Dec 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League CupCrystal Palace Academy

Crystal Palace U21 vs Bristol City U21

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U21
2
2
0
0
3
1
+2
6
2
BHABristol City U21
2
1
0
1
5
2
+3
3
3
SHESheffield United U21
2
1
0
1
3
3
0
3
4
NEWNewcastle United U21
2
0
0
2
0
5
-5
0

