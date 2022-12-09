Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace U21 vs Sheffield United U21

Crystal Palace U21 Sheffield United U21

Palace U21
Crystal Palace U21
Sheffield United U21
Sheffield United U21
Fri 09 Dec 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League CupChampion Hill

Crystal Palace U21 vs Sheffield United U21

Recent Meetings

Premier League Cup

Crystal Palace U21
Sheffield United U21
Crystal Palace U21

Head-To-Head

Sheffield United U21
Games played
1
1
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace U21

Form

Sheffield United U21
NEW
NEW
0 - 1
(A)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
BHA
BHA
SHE
SHE
1 - 2
(A)
W
L
(H)
1 - 2
CRY
CRY
Crystal Palace U21

Season so far

Sheffield United U21
1
Position
3
2
Won
1
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
1
1.50
Average goals scored
1.50
0.50
Average goals conceded
1.50
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U21
2
2
0
0
3
1
+2
6
2
BHABristol City U21
2
1
0
1
5
2
+3
3
3
SHESheffield United U21
2
1
0
1
3
3
0
3
4
NEWNewcastle United U21
2
0
0
2
0
5
-5
0