Crystal Palace U21 Sheffield United U21
Palace U21
Sheffield United U21
Recent Meetings
Premier League Cup
Head-To-Head
Games played
1
1
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Form
NEW
0 - 1
(A)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
BHA
SHE
1 - 2
(A)
W
L
(H)
1 - 2
CRY
Season so far
1
Position
3
2
Won
1
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
1
1.50
Average goals scored
1.50
0.50
Average goals conceded
1.50
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U21
2
2
0
0
3
1
+2
6
2
BHABristol City U21
2
1
0
1
5
2
+3
3
3
SHESheffield United U21
2
1
0
1
3
3
0
3
4
NEWNewcastle United U21
2
0
0
2
0
5
-5
0