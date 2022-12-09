Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U21 vs Sheffield United U21

Crystal Palace U21 Sheffield United U21

Palace U21
Crystal Palace U21
Sheffield United U21
Sheffield United U21
Fri 09 Dec 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League CupChampion Hill

Crystal Palace U21 vs Sheffield United U21
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U21
2
2
0
0
3
1
+2
6
2
BHABristol City U21
2
1
0
1
5
2
+3
3
3
SHESheffield United U21
2
1
0
1
3
3
0
3
4
NEWNewcastle United U21
2
0
0
2
0
5
-5
0

