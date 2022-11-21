Skip navigation
Newcastle United U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Newcastle United U21 0 Crystal Palace U21 1

Newcastle United U210
Palace U211
Gordon53'
Mon 21 Nov 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League CupNorthumberland FA

Full-Time

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Newcastle United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1.
90'+2'

Yellow Card

Imray(2)
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
90'+1'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

Yellow Card

Omilabu(16)
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'

free kick won

Joe White (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'

free kick won

Joe White (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
85'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jordan Hackett-Valton.
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)
off
Kaden Rodney
Kaden
Rodney(15)
on
80'

Substitution

Newcastle United U21
James
Huntley(4)
off
Michael
Ndiweni(14)
on
78'

free kick won

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
75'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alex Murphy (Newcastle United U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
74'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United U21. Conceded by Joe Whitworth.
74'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joe White (Newcastle United U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
73'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jordan Hackett-Valton.
73'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
72'

post

Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
72'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Joe White.
71'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Niall Brookwell.
70'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(7)
off
Maliq
Cadogan(14)
on
68'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(10)
off
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(16)
on
67'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
66'

Yellow Card

Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
66'

free kick won

Jay Turner-Cook (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
61'

miss

Attempt missed. Joshua Scott (Newcastle United U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
59'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
59'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James Huntley (Newcastle United U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
58'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
57'

Substitution

Newcastle United U21
Isaac
Westendorf(9)
off
Joshua
Scott(16)
on
57'

free kick won

Harry Barclay (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
John-Kymani Gordon
Goal! Newcastle United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
52'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jude Smith.
51'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joe White (Newcastle United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
50'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dylan Stephenson (Newcastle United U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
49'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joe White (Newcastle United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Newcastle United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 0.
39'

Yellow Card

Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
39'

free kick won

Jay Turner-Cook (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

free kick won

Lewis Miley (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'

free kick won

Niall Brookwell (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'

Yellow Card

Westendorf(9)
Isaac Westendorf (Newcastle United U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
33'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Huntley (Newcastle United U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
29'

free kick won

Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

Yellow Card

Phillips(6)
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
25'

free kick won

Joe White (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'

corner

Corner, Newcastle United U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
23'

free kick won

Joe White (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
22'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

free kick won

Harry Barclay (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

free kick won

Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

free kick won

Jay Turner-Cook (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Alex Murphy.
10'

free kick won

David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

free kick won

Harry Barclay (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joe Whitworth
GK
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
2
Danny Imray
DF
90'+2'
5
Seán Grehan
DF
6
Killian Phillips
DF
25'
7
Jadan Raymond
MF
substitution icon68'
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
53'
10
Fionn Mooney
MF
substitution icon68'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
66'
4
David Ozoh
MF
39'
9
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
substitution icon83'

Substitutes

12
Ryan Bartley
13
Owen Goodman
14
Maliq Cadogan
substitution icon68'
15
Kaden Rodney
substitution icon83'
16
David Omilabu
substitution icon68'
90'

Starting lineup

1
Jude Smith
GK
3
Jordan Hackett-Valton
DF
2
Harry Barclay
DF
5
Niall Brookwell
DF
6
Alex Murphy
DF
10
Jay Turner-Cook
MF
8
Joe White
MF
4
James Huntley
MF
substitution icon80'
11
Lewis Miley
S
7
Dylan Stephenson
S
9
Isaac Westendorf
S
33'
substitution icon57'

Substitutes

12
Charlie Wiggett
13
Max Thompson
14
Michael Ndiweni
substitution icon80'
15
Jamie Miley
16
Joshua Scott
substitution icon57'
Newcastle United U21

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Possession
43%
57%
Shots on target
7
3
Shots off target
1
3
Corners
5
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
12
11
Offsides
0
0
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U21
2
2
0
0
3
1
+2
6
2
BHABristol City U21
2
1
0
1
5
2
+3
3
3
SHESheffield United U21
2
1
0
1
3
3
0
3
4
NEWNewcastle United U21
2
0
0
2
0
5
-5
0
SWA
5-2
BUR
SHE
2-1
BHA
SOU
4-0
BIR
SUN
0-2
CAR