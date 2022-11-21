Report: Palace U21s transformed in second-half for Newcastle cup win
Newcastle United U21 0 Crystal Palace U21 1
Newcastle United U210
Palace U211
Gordon53'
- Team news: Whitworth starts amidst four changes for U21s v Newcastle
- 03:37U21 Match Highlights: Newcastle United 0-1 Crystal Palace
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace U21
2
2
0
0
3
1
+2
6
2
BHABristol City U21
2
1
0
1
5
2
+3
3
3
SHESheffield United U21
2
1
0
1
3
3
0
3
4
NEWNewcastle United U21
2
0
0
2
0
5
-5
0
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Newcastle United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Imray(2)
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card.
90'+1'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
Yellow Card
Omilabu(16)
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'
free kick won
Joe White (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
free kick won
Joe White (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
85'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jordan Hackett-Valton.
83'
Substitution
Ademola
Ola-Adebomi(9)off
Kaden
Rodney(15)on
80'
Substitution
James
Huntley(4)off
Michael
Ndiweni(14)on
78'
free kick won
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
76'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alex Murphy (Newcastle United U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
74'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United U21. Conceded by Joe Whitworth.
74'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joe White (Newcastle United U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Seán Grehan (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
73'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jordan Hackett-Valton.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
72'
post
Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Joe White.
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Niall Brookwell.
70'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Substitution
Jadan
Raymond(7)off
Maliq
Cadogan(14)on
68'
Substitution
Fionn
Mooney(10)off
David
Omilabu(16)on
67'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
66'
Yellow Card
Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
66'
free kick won
Jay Turner-Cook (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ademola Ola-Adebomi (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
61'
miss
Attempt missed. Joshua Scott (Newcastle United U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
59'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United U21. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
59'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James Huntley (Newcastle United U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
58'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United U21. Conceded by Seán Grehan.
57'
Substitution
Isaac
Westendorf(9)off
Joshua
Scott(16)on
57'
free kick won
Harry Barclay (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
Goal! Newcastle United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 1. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
52'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Jude Smith.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joe White (Newcastle United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dylan Stephenson (Newcastle United U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joe White (Newcastle United U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Newcastle United U21 0, Crystal Palace U21 0.
39'
Yellow Card
Ozoh(4)
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
39'
free kick won
Jay Turner-Cook (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Lewis Miley (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
36'
free kick won
Niall Brookwell (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
33'
Yellow Card
Westendorf(9)
Isaac Westendorf (Newcastle United U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
33'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Huntley (Newcastle United U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
29'
free kick won
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
Yellow Card
Phillips(6)
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
25'
free kick won
Joe White (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'
corner
Corner, Newcastle United U21. Conceded by Danny Imray.
23'
free kick won
Joe White (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
22'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Harry Barclay (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
free kick won
Jadan Raymond (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Jay Turner-Cook (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace U21. Conceded by Alex Murphy.
10'
free kick won
David Ozoh (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Harry Barclay (Newcastle United U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
2
Danny Imray
DF
90'+2'
Substitutes
16
David Omilabu
68'
90'
Starting lineup
1
Jude Smith
GK
3
Jordan Hackett-Valton
DF
2
Harry Barclay
DF
5
Niall Brookwell
DF
6
Alex Murphy
DF
10
Jay Turner-Cook
MF
8
Joe White
MF
4
James Huntley
MF
80'
11
Lewis Miley
S
7
Dylan Stephenson
S
9
Isaac Westendorf
S
33'
57'
Substitutes
12
Charlie Wiggett
13
Max Thompson
14
Michael Ndiweni
80'
15
Jamie Miley
16
Joshua Scott
57'
Team stats
Possession
43%
57%
Shots on target
7
3
Shots off target
1
3
Corners
5
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
12
11
Offsides
0
0
SWA
5-2
BUR
SHE
2-1
BHA
SOU
4-0
BIR
SUN
0-2
CAR
