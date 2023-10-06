Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Birmingham City U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

Birmingham City U21 Crystal Palace U21

Birmingham City U21
Birmingham City U21
Palace U21
Crystal Palace U21
Fri 06 Oct 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League CupSt. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City U21 vs Crystal Palace U21
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
CRYCrystal Palace U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
IPSIpswich Town U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Match Blog

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
CRYCrystal Palace U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
IPSIpswich Town U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
MIDMiddlesbrough U21
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Match Blog