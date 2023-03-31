Skip navigation
Liverpool U21 vs Crystal Palace U21

0 1

Liverpool U210
Palace U211
Akinwale34'
Fri 31 Mar 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League International CupLiverpool Academy

Full-Time

Match Blog

90+3'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Jadan Raymond
Jadan
Raymond(7)
off
Fionn Mooney
Fionn
Mooney(15)
on
90'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U21
Victor Akinwale
Victor
Akinwale(11)
off
Joshua Addae
Joshua
Addae(18)
on
80'

Yellow Card

Ozoh(8)
76'

Substitution

Liverpool U21
Max
Woltman(11)
off
Harvey
Blair(12)
on
69'

Yellow Card

Akinwale(11)
68'

Substitution

Liverpool U21
Oludare
Olufunwa(4)
off
Owen
Beck(14)
on
67'

Yellow Card

Corness(6)
56'

Yellow Card

Stephenson(8)
34'

Crystal Palace U21 Goal!

Crystal Palace U21
Goal!
Crystal Palace U21
Victor
Akinwale(11)
Victor Akinwale

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
4
Kaden Rodney
DF
6
Kofi Balmer
DF
5
Noah Watson
DF
8
David Ozoh
MF
80'
2
Danny Imray
MF
3
Tayo Adaramola
MF
7
Jadan Raymond
MF
substitution icon90+3'
10
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
9
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
S
11
Victor Akinwale
S
34'
69'
substitution icon90'

Substitutes

12
Matthew Vigor
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
Joe Sheridan
15
Fionn Mooney
substitution icon90+3'
16
Maliq Cadogan
17
David Omilabu
18
Joshua Addae
substitution icon90'

Starting lineup

1
Marcelo Pitaluga
GK
8
Luca Stephenson
DF
56'
5
Billy Koumetio
DF
2
Lee Jonas
DF
4
Oludare Olufunwa
DF
substitution icon68'
10
Bobby Clark
MF
3
James Norris
MF
6
Dominic Corness
MF
67'
9
Layton Stewart
S
7
Ben Doak
S
11
Max Woltman
S
substitution icon76'

Substitutes

12
Harvey Blair
substitution icon76'
13
Liam Hughes
14
Owen Beck
substitution icon68'
15
James McConnell
16
Louie Koumas
Liverpool U21

Team stats

Crystal Palace U21
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
