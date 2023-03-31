0 1
Liverpool U210
Palace U211
Akinwale34'
90+3'
Substitution
Jadan
Raymond(7)off
Fionn
Mooney(15)on
90'
Substitution
Victor
Akinwale(11)off
Joshua
Addae(18)on
80'
Yellow Card
Ozoh(8)
76'
Substitution
Max
Woltman(11)off
Harvey
Blair(12)on
69'
Yellow Card
Akinwale(11)
68'
Substitution
Oludare
Olufunwa(4)off
Owen
Beck(14)on
67'
Yellow Card
Corness(6)
56'
Yellow Card
Stephenson(8)
34'
Crystal Palace U21 Goal!
Goal!
Victor
Akinwale(11)
Starting lineup
7
Jadan Raymond
MF
90+3'
11
Victor Akinwale
S
34'
69'
90'
Starting lineup
1
Marcelo Pitaluga
GK
8
Luca Stephenson
DF
56'
5
Billy Koumetio
DF
2
Lee Jonas
DF
4
Oludare Olufunwa
DF
68'
10
Bobby Clark
MF
3
James Norris
MF
6
Dominic Corness
MF
67'
9
Layton Stewart
S
7
Ben Doak
S
11
Max Woltman
S
76'
Substitutes
12
Harvey Blair
76'
13
Liam Hughes
14
Owen Beck
68'
15
James McConnell
16
Louie Koumas
