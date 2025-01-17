Palace U21
RB Leipzig U21
Announcement
Announcement
All you need to know about the Premier League Internati...
Crystal Palace Under-21s face Real Sociedad, Sporting Clube de Portugal, RSC Anderlecht and RB Leipzig in this year's Premier League International Cup group - here’s everything you need to know about them and the tournament.
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
Announcement
Announcement
All you need to know about the Premier League Internati...
Crystal Palace Under-21s face Real Sociedad, Sporting Clube de Portugal, RSC Anderlecht and RB Leipzig in this year's Premier League International Cup group - here’s everything you need to know about them and the tournament.
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today