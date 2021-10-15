Skip navigation
Brighton and Hove Albion U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Brighton and Hove Albion PL2 Crystal Palace PL2

Brighton and Hove Albion PL2
Brighton and Hove Albion U23
Palace U23
Crystal Palace U23
Fri 15 Oct 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1The Amex Elite Football Performance Centre

Brighton and Hove Albion U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Premier League 2 - Division 1

Brighton and Hove Albion U23
Crystal Palace U23
Brighton and Hove Albion U23

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U23
Games played
0
0
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Brighton and Hove Albion U23

Form

Crystal Palace U23
ARS
ARS
3 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
4 - 3
TOT
TOT
LEI
LEI
2 - 1
(H)
W
L
(A)
1 - 0
WES
WES
MAN
MAN
2 - 1
(A)
L
L
(A)
4 - 2
MAN
MAN
BLA
BLA
4 - 1
(H)
W
W
(A)
1 - 6
LEI
LEI
LIV
LIV
1 - 1
(A)
D
W
(H)
3 - 1
EVE
EVE
Brighton and Hove Albion U23

Season so far

Crystal Palace U23
4
Position
8
4
Won
3
1
Drawn
0
2
Lost
4
2.00
Average goals scored
2.57
1.43
Average goals conceded
2.43
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3