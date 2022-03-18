Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U23 vs Arsenal U23

Crystal Palace PL2 Arsenal PL2

Palace U23
Crystal Palace U23
Arsenal PL2
Arsenal U23
Fri 18 Mar 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace U23 vs Arsenal U23

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U23
16
11
2
3
41
20
+21
35
2
MANManchester City U23
17
10
3
4
42
27
+15
33
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
15
8
4
3
38
23
+15
28
4
ARSArsenal U23
16
8
4
4
40
32
+8
28
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
16
6
6
4
26
21
+5
24
6
CRYCrystal Palace U23
15
7
1
7
34
31
+3
22
7
MANManchester United U23
16
6
4
6
26
27
-1
22
8
EVEEverton U23
17
5
5
7
22
32
-10
20
9
LIVLiverpool U23
16
5
4
7
21
28
-7
19
10
CHEChelsea U23
15
4
5
6
25
28
-3
17
11
LEILeicester City U23
14
4
4
6
19
35
-16
16
12
DERDerby County U23
14
4
1
9
24
25
-1
13
13
LEELeeds United U23
16
3
4
9
29
38
-9
13
14
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
15
2
5
8
23
43
-20
11

