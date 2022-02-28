Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U23 vs Brighton and Hove Albion U23

Crystal Palace PL2 Brighton and Hove Albion PL2

Palace U23
Crystal Palace U23
Brighton and Hove Albion PL2
Brighton and Hove Albion U23
Mon 28 Feb 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1TBC

Crystal Palace U23 vs Brighton and Hove Albion U23

Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3

No scores found

There have been no matches played today