Crystal Palace PL2 Derby County PL2
Palace U23
Derby County PL2
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U23
16
11
2
3
41
20
+21
35
2
MANManchester City U23
17
10
3
4
42
27
+15
33
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
15
8
4
3
38
23
+15
28
4
ARSArsenal U23
16
8
4
4
40
32
+8
28
5
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
16
6
6
4
26
21
+5
24
6
CRYCrystal Palace U23
16
7
2
7
34
31
+3
23
7
MANManchester United U23
16
6
4
6
26
27
-1
22
8
EVEEverton U23
17
5
5
7
22
32
-10
20
9
LIVLiverpool U23
16
5
4
7
21
28
-7
19
10
CHEChelsea U23
16
4
6
6
25
28
-3
18
11
LEILeicester City U23
14
4
4
6
19
35
-16
16
12
DERDerby County U23
14
4
1
9
24
25
-1
13
13
LEELeeds United U23
16
3
4
9
29
38
-9
13
14
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
15
2
5
8
23
43
-20
11
