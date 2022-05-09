Crystal Palace PL2 0 Derby County PL2 0
Palace U23
Derby County PL2
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
24
14
6
4
55
31
+24
48
2
WESWest Ham United U23
23
13
3
7
50
33
+17
42
3
ARSArsenal U23
24
10
9
5
54
46
+8
39
4
MANManchester United U23
24
11
5
8
44
39
+5
38
5
LEILeicester City U23
23
9
7
7
32
45
-13
34
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
23
9
6
8
47
43
+4
33
7
CRYCrystal Palace U23
23
10
3
10
47
45
+2
33
8
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
24
9
6
9
40
39
+1
33
9
LIVLiverpool U23
23
8
7
8
37
36
+1
31
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
23
7
8
8
43
48
-5
29
11
EVEEverton U23
24
8
5
11
30
43
-13
29
12
LEELeeds United U23
24
7
5
12
42
45
-3
26
13
CHEChelsea U23
23
5
7
11
32
41
-9
22
14
DERDerby County U23
23
4
3
16
30
49
-19
15
Match Blog
No data found
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
No data found
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
