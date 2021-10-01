Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U23 vs Tottenham Hotspur U23

Crystal Palace PL2 4 Tottenham Hotspur PL2 3

Palace U234
Rich-Baghuelou5'
Rak-Sakyi13'
Street24'
Banks66'
Tottenham Hotspur PL23
Devine45'
Markanday57'
Cesay59'
Fri 01 Oct 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Crystal Palace Training Ground

Full-Time

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 4, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 3.
90'+6'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'

free kick won

Harvey White (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'

Substitution

Tottenham Hotspur U23
Yago Alonso(9)
off
Maksim
Paskotsi(15)
on
84'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Scott Banks
Scott
Banks(10)
off
David Boateng
David
Boateng(16)
on
83'

free kick won

Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'

miss

Attempt missed. Harvey White (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
80'

Yellow Card

Robertson(2)
Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
80'

free kick won

Yago Alonso (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(7)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(14)
on
78'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Tobi Omole.
78'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
75'

Yellow Card

John(8)
Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) is shown the yellow card.
75'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
74'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
74'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
66'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Scott
Banks(10)
Scott Banks
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 4, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 3. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
65'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'

free kick won

Marqes Muir (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'

Tottenham Hotspur U23 Goal

Tottenham Hotspur U23
Goal!
Tottenham Hotspur U23
Kallum
Cesay(3)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 3. Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
57'

Tottenham Hotspur U23 Goal

Tottenham Hotspur U23
Goal!
Tottenham Hotspur U23
Dilan
Markanday(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 2. Dilan Markanday (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
56'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
56'

post

Dilan Markanday (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.
55'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
53'

free kick won

Dilan Markanday (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
51'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
50'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Harvey White.
49'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Matthew Craig.
47'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
46'

free kick won

Harvey White (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 3, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 1.
45'

Tottenham Hotspur U23 Goal

Tottenham Hotspur U23
Goal!
Tottenham Hotspur U23
Alfie
Devine(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 1. Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yago Alonso.
44'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

free kick won

Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dilan Markanday (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
41'

corner

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
40'

Yellow Card

Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
40'

free kick won

Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
38'

free kick won

Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'

free kick won

Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'

free kick won

Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Harvey White (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
29'

free kick won

Jack Clarke (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
24'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Robert
Street(9)
Robert Street
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 0. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
21'

free kick won

Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17'

free kick won

Marqes Muir (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'

miss

Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is too high.
16'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Josh Oluwayemi.
16'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
15'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dilan Markanday (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
13'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 0. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
11'

free kick won

Marqes Muir (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
5'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jay
Rich-Baghuelou(5)
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 0. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Banks.
3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kallum Cesay.
1'

free kick won

Jack Clarke (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
2
Sean Robertson
DF
80'
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
5'
3
Reece Hannam
DF
7
David Omilabu
MF
substitution icon79'
10
Scott Banks
MF
66'
substitution icon84'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
40'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
13'
9
Robert Street
S
24'

Substitutes

12
Harry Freedman
13
Oliver Webber
14
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon79'
15
Jack Roles
16
David Boateng
substitution icon84'

Starting lineup

1
Josh Oluwayemi
GK
3
Kallum Cesay
DF
59'
5
Marqes Muir
DF
6
Tobi Omole
DF
2
Matthew Craig
DF
10
Alfie Devine
MF
45'
8
Nile John
MF
75'
4
Harvey White
MF
9
Yago Alonso
S
substitution icon85'
7
Jack Clarke
S
11
Dilan Markanday
S
57'

Substitutes

12
Michael Craig
13
Thimothee Lo-Tutala
14
Malachi Fagan-Walcott
15
Maksim Paskotsi
substitution icon85'
Crystal Palace U23

Team stats

Tottenham Hotspur U23
Possession
44%
56%
Shots on target
6
9
Shots off target
2
2
Corners
5
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
14
Offsides
0
0
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3
LEI
1-0
LEE
ARS
3-0
BHA