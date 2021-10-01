Crystal Palace PL2 4 Tottenham Hotspur PL2 3
Palace U234
Rich-Baghuelou5'
Rak-Sakyi13'
Street24'
Banks66'
Tottenham Hotspur PL23
Devine45'
Markanday57'
Cesay59'
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 4, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 3.
90'+6'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+1'
free kick won
Harvey White (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
88'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
Substitution
Yago Alonso(9)off
Maksim
Paskotsi(15)on
84'
Substitution
Scott
Banks(10)off
David
Boateng(16)on
83'
free kick won
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Harvey White (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
80'
Yellow Card
Robertson(2)
Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
80'
free kick won
Yago Alonso (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
Substitution
David
Omilabu(7)off
John-Kymani
Gordon(14)on
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Tobi Omole.
78'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
75'
Yellow Card
John(8)
Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) is shown the yellow card.
75'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
74'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
74'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
66'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Scott
Banks(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 4, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 3. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
65'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
60'
free kick won
Marqes Muir (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'
Tottenham Hotspur U23 Goal
Goal!
Kallum
Cesay(3)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 3. Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
57'
Tottenham Hotspur U23 Goal
Goal!
Dilan
Markanday(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 2. Dilan Markanday (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
56'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
56'
post
Dilan Markanday (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.
55'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
53'
free kick won
Dilan Markanday (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
50'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Harvey White.
49'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Matthew Craig.
47'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
46'
free kick won
Harvey White (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 3, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 1.
45'
Tottenham Hotspur U23 Goal
Goal!
Alfie
Devine(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 1. Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yago Alonso.
44'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
free kick won
Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dilan Markanday (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
41'
corner
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
40'
Yellow Card
Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
40'
free kick won
Nile John (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
39'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
38'
free kick won
Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
36'
free kick won
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
31'
free kick won
Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Harvey White (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
29'
free kick won
Jack Clarke (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
24'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Robert
Street(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 0. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
21'
free kick won
Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17'
free kick won
Marqes Muir (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is too high.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Josh Oluwayemi.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
15'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Matthew Craig (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Dilan Markanday (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
13'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 0. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
11'
free kick won
Marqes Muir (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kallum Cesay (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
5'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jay
Rich-Baghuelou(5)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Tottenham Hotspur PL2 0. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Banks.
3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kallum Cesay.
1'
free kick won
Jack Clarke (Tottenham Hotspur PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
2
Sean Robertson
DF
80'
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
5'
3
Reece Hannam
DF
7
David Omilabu
MF
79'
10
Scott Banks
MF
66'
84'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
40'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
13'
9
Robert Street
S
24'
Substitutes
12
Harry Freedman
13
Oliver Webber
14
John-Kymani Gordon
79'
15
Jack Roles
16
David Boateng
84'
Starting lineup
1
Josh Oluwayemi
GK
3
Kallum Cesay
DF
59'
5
Marqes Muir
DF
6
Tobi Omole
DF
2
Matthew Craig
DF
10
Alfie Devine
MF
45'
8
Nile John
MF
75'
4
Harvey White
MF
9
Yago Alonso
S
85'
7
Jack Clarke
S
11
Dilan Markanday
S
57'
Substitutes
12
Michael Craig
13
Thimothee Lo-Tutala
14
Malachi Fagan-Walcott
15
Maksim Paskotsi
85'
Team stats
Possession
44%
56%
Shots on target
6
9
Shots off target
2
2
Corners
5
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
14
Offsides
0
0
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3
LEI
1-0
LEE
ARS
3-0
BHA