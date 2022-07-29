Skip navigation
Southend United vs Crystal Palace U23

Southend 0 3

Southend0
Palace U233
Banks20' 61'
Street37'
Fri 29 Jul 18:30(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Other Club FriendliesTBC

Full-Time

Full-Time

Match ends, Southend United 0, Crystal Palace PL2 3.
88'

offside

Offside, Southend United. Nathan Ralph tries a through ball, but Callum Powell is caught offside.
87'

free kick won

Wesley Fonguck (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan following a fast break.
85'

corner

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by David Ozoh.
84'

free kick won

Noah Watson (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Callum Powell (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
82'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Bridge (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Powell.
79'

free kick won

Jack Bridge (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'

miss

Attempt missed. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Robert Street
Robert
Street(9)
off
Junior Dixon
Junior
Dixon(16)
on
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Malachi Boateng
Malachi
Boateng(4)
off
Matthew Vigor
Matthew
Vigor(18)
on
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Scott Banks
Scott
Banks(7)
off
Adler Nascimento
Adler
Nascimento(20)
on
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
off
Maliq
Cadogan(17)
on
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Killian Phillips
Killian
Phillips(10)
off
Joshua Addae
Joshua
Addae(19)
on
71'

Substitution

Southend United
Chris
Wreh(19)
off
Jack
Bridge(7)
on
71'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

free kick won

Noor Husin (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
70'

free kick won

Dan Mooney (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'

free kick won

Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Killian Phillips with a cross.
65'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64'

free kick won

Nathan Ralph (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
63'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Lewis
Gordon(3)
off
Cardo Siddik Afraciab
Cardo Siddik Afraciab(15)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
off
David Ozoh
David
Ozoh(14)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jake
O'Brien(6)
off
Daniel Quick
Daniel
Quick(12)
on
61'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Scott
Banks(7)
Scott Banks
Goal! Southend United 0, Crystal Palace PL2 3. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Malachi Boateng with a cross.
60'

corner

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Noah Watson.
60'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Dan Mooney (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
59'

free kick won

Ollie Kensdale (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

offside

Offside, Southend United. Steve Arnold tries a through ball, but Callum Powell is caught offside.
58'

free kick won

Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

post

Shaun Hobson (Southend United) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Nathan Ralph with a headed pass following a corner.
56'

free kick won

Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
53'

corner

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by David Boateng.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Ollie Kensdale (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dan Mooney with a cross following a set piece situation.
50'

free kick won

Tom Clifford (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Shaun Hobson (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
48'

corner

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Robert Street.
47'

free kick won

Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Killian Phillips tries a through ball, but John-Kymani Gordon is caught offside.
46'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Tom Clifford (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

First Half ends, Southend United 0, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Tom Clifford (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
45'

free kick won

Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'

miss

Attempt missed. Tom Clifford (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
43'

corner

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by David Boateng.
41'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

free kick won

Wesley Fonguck (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'

miss

Attempt missed. Callum Powell (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
37'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Robert
Street(9)
Robert Street
Goal! Southend United 0, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake O'Brien following a corner.
37'

miss

Attempt missed. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross following a corner.
36'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Shaun Hobson.
35'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'

free kick won

Noor Husin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Callum Powell (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Clifford with a cross.
31'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Nathan Ralph.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Street.
28'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Dan Mooney (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
27'

free kick won

Noor Husin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'

corner

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by David Boateng.
22'

free kick won

Dan Mooney (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Scott
Banks(7)
Scott Banks
Goal! Southend United 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Killian Phillips.
9'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Chris Wreh (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
8'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
8'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dan Mooney (Southend United) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.
4'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

miss

Attempt missed. Shaun Hobson (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dan Mooney with a cross following a set piece situation.
3'

free kick won

Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Owen Goodman
GK
3
Lewis Gordon
DF
substitution icon62'
2
David Boateng
DF
5
Noah Watson
DF
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
substitution icon62'
11
John-Kymani Gordon
MF
substitution icon74'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
substitution icon62'
10
Killian Phillips
MF
substitution icon74'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
substitution icon74'
7
Scott Banks
MF
20'
61'
substitution icon74'
9
Robert Street
S
37'
substitution icon74'

Substitutes

12
Daniel Quick
substitution icon62'
13
Jackson Izquierdo
14
David Ozoh
substitution icon62'
15
Cardo Siddik Afraciab
substitution icon62'
16
Junior Dixon
substitution icon74'
17
Maliq Cadogan
substitution icon74'
18
Matthew Vigor
substitution icon74'
19
Joshua Addae
substitution icon74'
20
Adler Nascimento
substitution icon74'

Starting lineup

1
Steve Arnold
GK
5
Shaun Hobson
DF
3
Nathan Ralph
DF
6
Ollie Kensdale
DF
16
Harry Taylor
MF
22
Dan Mooney
MF
12
Tom Clifford
MF
8
Noor Husin
MF
19
Chris Wreh
S
substitution icon71'
18
Wesley Fonguck
S
11
Callum Powell
S

Substitutes

4
Louis Lomas
7
Jack Bridge
substitution icon71'
13
Collin Andeng-Ndi
21
Jon Benton
Southend United

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
44%
56%
Shots on target
2
5
Shots off target
9
5
Corners
6
2
Passes completed
269
378
Free kicks
17
10
Offsides
2
1

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
5159
Jake O'Brien
Jake O'Brien
Duels won
9
Killian Phillips
Killian Phillips
Crosses
3
Scott Banks
Scott Banks
Touches
78
David Boateng
David Boateng
Tackles
4
Jack Wells-Morrison
Jack Wells-Morrison

Full-Time

Match ends, Southend United 0, Crystal Palace PL2 3.
88'

offside

Offside, Southend United. Nathan Ralph tries a through ball, but Callum Powell is caught offside.
87'

free kick won

Wesley Fonguck (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Matthew Vigor (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan following a fast break.
85'

corner

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by David Ozoh.
84'

free kick won

Noah Watson (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Callum Powell (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
82'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Bridge (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Powell.
79'

free kick won

Jack Bridge (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
77'

miss

Attempt missed. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maliq Cadogan.
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Robert Street
Robert
Street(9)
off
Junior Dixon
Junior
Dixon(16)
on
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Malachi Boateng
Malachi
Boateng(4)
off
Matthew Vigor
Matthew
Vigor(18)
on
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Scott Banks
Scott
Banks(7)
off
Adler Nascimento
Adler
Nascimento(20)
on
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(11)
off
Maliq
Cadogan(17)
on
74'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Killian Phillips
Killian
Phillips(10)
off
Joshua Addae
Joshua
Addae(19)
on
71'

Substitution

Southend United
Chris
Wreh(19)
off
Jack
Bridge(7)
on
71'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

free kick won

Noor Husin (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
70'

free kick won

Dan Mooney (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'

free kick won

Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Killian Phillips with a cross.
65'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64'

free kick won

Nathan Ralph (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
63'

free kick won

Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Lewis
Gordon(3)
off
Cardo Siddik Afraciab
Cardo Siddik Afraciab(15)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
off
David Ozoh
David
Ozoh(14)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jake
O'Brien(6)
off
Daniel Quick
Daniel
Quick(12)
on
61'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Scott
Banks(7)
Scott Banks
Goal! Southend United 0, Crystal Palace PL2 3. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Malachi Boateng with a cross.
60'

corner

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Noah Watson.
60'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Dan Mooney (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
59'

free kick won

Ollie Kensdale (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

offside

Offside, Southend United. Steve Arnold tries a through ball, but Callum Powell is caught offside.
58'

free kick won

Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

post

Shaun Hobson (Southend United) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Nathan Ralph with a headed pass following a corner.
56'

free kick won

Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
53'

corner

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by David Boateng.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Ollie Kensdale (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dan Mooney with a cross following a set piece situation.
50'

free kick won

Tom Clifford (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Shaun Hobson (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
48'

corner

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Robert Street.
47'

free kick won

Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
46'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Killian Phillips tries a through ball, but John-Kymani Gordon is caught offside.
46'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Tom Clifford (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

First Half ends, Southend United 0, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Tom Clifford (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
45'

free kick won

Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'

miss

Attempt missed. Tom Clifford (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
43'

corner

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by David Boateng.
41'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

free kick won

Wesley Fonguck (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
38'

miss

Attempt missed. Callum Powell (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
37'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Robert
Street(9)
Robert Street
Goal! Southend United 0, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake O'Brien following a corner.
37'

miss

Attempt missed. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross following a corner.
36'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Shaun Hobson.
35'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'

free kick won

Noor Husin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Callum Powell (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Clifford with a cross.
31'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Nathan Ralph.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Street.
28'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Dan Mooney (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
27'

free kick won

Noor Husin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
24'

corner

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by David Boateng.
22'

free kick won

Dan Mooney (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Scott
Banks(7)
Scott Banks
Goal! Southend United 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Killian Phillips.
9'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Chris Wreh (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
8'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
8'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Dan Mooney (Southend United) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.
4'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

miss

Attempt missed. Shaun Hobson (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dan Mooney with a cross following a set piece situation.
3'

free kick won

Callum Powell (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.