Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace Women vs Lewes Women

Crystal Palace Women Lewes Women

Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Lewes Women
Lewes Women
Sun 19 Dec 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

Crystal Palace Women vs Lewes Women

Match Blog

No data found

No data found

Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
DURDurham Women
5
4
0
1
9
4
+5
12
2
SHESheffield United Women
5
3
1
1
9
3
+6
10
3
LIVLiverpool Women
5
3
1
1
7
4
+3
10
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
5
3
1
1
7
5
+2
10
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
4
3
0
1
9
3
+6
9
6
SUNSunderland Ladies
5
2
2
1
6
4
+2
8
7
BHABristol City Women
5
2
1
2
7
8
-1
7
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
5
2
0
3
6
7
-1
6
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
5
1
2
2
7
8
-1
5
10
LEWLewes Women
4
1
1
2
3
5
-2
4
11
COVCoventry United Ladies
5
0
1
4
3
11
-8
1
12
WATWatford Women
5
0
0
5
4
15
-11
0

No scores found

There have been no matches played today