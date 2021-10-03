Crystal Palace Women 0 Sheffield United Women 0
Palace Women0
Sheffield United Women0
90'+3'
post
Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Rebecca Rayner.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Charlotte Newsham.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
87'
Substitution
Millie
Farrow(9)off
Bianca
Baptiste(11)on
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Lucy Watson (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
85'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
84'
free kick won
(Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Emily Orman.
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jessica Clarke.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
70'
Substitution
Tara
Bourne(4)off
Rebecca
Rayner(21)on
69'
Substitution
Sophie
McLean(15)off
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)on
68'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Charlotte Newsham.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Jessica Clarke (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
62'
Substitution
Charley
Clifford(7)off
Kirsty
Barton(18)on
57'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Tara Bourne.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Charlotte Newsham.
55'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Leanne Cowan.
54'
free kick won
Jessica Clarke (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Jessica Clarke (Sheffield United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
50'
free kick won
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
free kick won
Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Charlotte Newsham.
47'
free kick won
Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Sheffield United Women 0.
45'+7'
free kick won
Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+4'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Sophie McLean.
45'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
45'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
40'
free kick won
Jessica Clarke (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
39'
free kick won
Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
30'
free kick won
Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'
free kick won
Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
20'
free kick won
Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'
free kick won
Leanne Cowan (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
18'
free kick won
Jessica Clarke (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
17'
corner
Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Jessica Clarke (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
9'
free kick won
Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'
miss
Attempt missed. Jessica Clarke (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
7'
free kick won
Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Maddy Cusack (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
5'
free kick won
Kasia Lipka (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Maddy Cusack (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
miss
Attempt missed. Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
13
Emily Orman
GK
12
Lizzie Waldie
DF
16
Gracie Pearse
DF
2
Annabel Johnson
DF
7
Charley Clifford
MF
62'
3
Leanne Cowan
MF
14
Siobhan Wilson
MF
6
Aimee Everett
MF
15
Sophie McLean
MF
69'
9
Millie Farrow
S
87'
23
Coral-Jade Haines
S
Substitutes
1
Chloe Morgan
4
Leigh Nicol
5
Grace Coombs
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
69'
11
Bianca Baptiste
87'
18
Kirsty Barton
62'
25
Hannah Churchill
Starting lineup
20
Frances Kitching
GK
3
Charlotte Newsham
DF
25
Sophie Bradley-Auckland
DF
5
Georgia Robert
DF
18
Sophie Walton
DF
6
Kasia Lipka
MF
4
Tara Bourne
MF
70'
8
Maddy Cusack
MF
9
Lucy Watson
S
7
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk
S
11
Jessica Clarke
S
Substitutes
1
Nina Wilson
10
Alethea Paul
15
Tamara Wilcock
16
Emily Syme
19
Charley Docherty
21
Rebecca Rayner
70'
Team stats
Possession
48%
52%
Shots on target
2
2
Shots off target
4
7
Corners
7
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
6
Offsides
1
2
Top performing palace players
Successful passes
00
Leanne Cowan
Duels won
3
Siobhan Wilson
Crosses
5
Siobhan Wilson
Touches
24
Emily Orman
Tackles
0
Emily Orman
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
DURDurham Women
5
4
0
1
9
4
+5
12
2
SHESheffield United Women
5
3
1
1
9
3
+6
10
3
LIVLiverpool Women
5
3
1
1
7
4
+3
10
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
5
3
1
1
7
5
+2
10
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
4
3
0
1
9
3
+6
9
6
SUNSunderland Ladies
5
2
2
1
6
4
+2
8
7
BHABristol City Women
5
2
1
2
7
8
-1
7
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
5
2
0
3
6
7
-1
6
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
5
1
2
2
7
8
-1
5
10
LEWLewes Women
4
1
1
2
3
5
-2
4
11
COVCoventry United Ladies
5
0
1
4
3
11
-8
1
12
WATWatford Women
5
0
0
5
4
15
-11
0
DUR
2-0
LEW
BLA
1-2
LON
COV
0-2
LIV
BHA
2-1
SUN