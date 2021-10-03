Skip navigation
Crystal Palace Women vs Sheffield United Women

Crystal Palace Women 0 Sheffield United Women 0

Palace Women0
Sheffield United Women0
Sun 03 Oct 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

Full-Time
Palace Women Highlights: Palace 0-0 Sheffield United

Match Action

Palace TV

Match Action

Palace Women Highlights: Palace 0-0 Sheffield United

02:48

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
DURDurham Women
5
4
0
1
9
4
+5
12
2
SHESheffield United Women
5
3
1
1
9
3
+6
10
3
LIVLiverpool Women
5
3
1
1
7
4
+3
10
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
5
3
1
1
7
5
+2
10
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
4
3
0
1
9
3
+6
9
6
SUNSunderland Ladies
5
2
2
1
6
4
+2
8
7
BHABristol City Women
5
2
1
2
7
8
-1
7
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
5
2
0
3
6
7
-1
6
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
5
1
2
2
7
8
-1
5
10
LEWLewes Women
4
1
1
2
3
5
-2
4
11
COVCoventry United Ladies
5
0
1
4
3
11
-8
1
12
WATWatford Women
5
0
0
5
4
15
-11
0

Match Blog

90'+3'

post

Lizzie Waldie (Crystal Palace Women) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box following a corner.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Rebecca Rayner.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Charlotte Newsham.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
87'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Millie Farrow
Millie
Farrow(9)
off
Bianca Baptiste
Bianca
Baptiste(11)
on
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Lucy Watson (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
85'

corner

Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Gracie Pearse.
84'

free kick won

(Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'

corner

Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Emily Orman.
78'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jessica Clarke.
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
73'

miss

Attempt missed. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
70'

Substitution

Sheffield United Women
Tara
Bourne(4)
off
Rebecca
Rayner(21)
on
69'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Sophie McLean
Sophie
McLean(15)
off
Molly-Mae Sharpe
Molly-Mae
Sharpe(8)
on
68'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Charlotte Newsham.
63'

miss

Attempt missed. Jessica Clarke (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace Women
Charley Clifford
Charley
Clifford(7)
off
Kirsty Barton
Kirsty
Barton(18)
on
57'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Tara Bourne.
56'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Charlotte Newsham.
55'

corner

Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Leanne Cowan.
54'

free kick won

Jessica Clarke (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Jessica Clarke (Sheffield United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
50'

free kick won

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

free kick won

Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Charlotte Newsham.
47'

free kick won

Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Sheffield United Women 0.
45'+7'

free kick won

Gracie Pearse (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'+4'

corner

Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Sophie McLean.
45'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
45'

corner

Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
40'

free kick won

Jessica Clarke (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
39'

free kick won

Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
30'

free kick won

Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30'

free kick won

Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
20'

free kick won

Millie Farrow (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
20'

free kick won

Leanne Cowan (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
18'

free kick won

Jessica Clarke (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
17'

corner

Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Lizzie Waldie.
14'

miss

Attempt missed. Jessica Clarke (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
9'

free kick won

Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
9'

miss

Attempt missed. Jessica Clarke (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
7'

free kick won

Siobhan Wilson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Maddy Cusack (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
5'

free kick won

Kasia Lipka (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

free kick won

Maddy Cusack (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'

miss

Attempt missed. Sophie McLean (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
00
Leanne Cowan
Leanne Cowan
Duels won
3
Siobhan Wilson
Siobhan Wilson
Crosses
5
Siobhan Wilson
Siobhan Wilson
Touches
24
Emily Orman
Emily Orman
Tackles
0
Emily Orman
Emily Orman
DUR
2-0
LEW
BLA
1-2
LON
COV
0-2
LIV
BHA
2-1
SUN

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
DURDurham Women
5
4
0
1
9
4
+5
12
2
SHESheffield United Women
5
3
1
1
9
3
+6
10
3
LIVLiverpool Women
5
3
1
1
7
4
+3
10
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
5
3
1
1
7
5
+2
10
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
4
3
0
1
9
3
+6
9
6
SUNSunderland Ladies
5
2
2
1
6
4
+2
8
7
BHABristol City Women
5
2
1
2
7
8
-1
7
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
5
2
0
3
6
7
-1
6
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
5
1
2
2
7
8
-1
5
10
LEWLewes Women
4
1
1
2
3
5
-2
4
11
COVCoventry United Ladies
5
0
1
4
3
11
-8
1
12
WATWatford Women
5
0
0
5
4
15
-11
0

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.