Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Sunderland Ladies vs Crystal Palace Women

Sunderland Ladies Crystal Palace Women

Sunderland Ladies
Sunderland Ladies
Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Sun 09 Jan 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipEppleton Colliery Welfare Ground

Sunderland Ladies vs Crystal Palace Women

Match Blog

No data found

No data found

Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
DURDurham Women
5
4
0
1
9
4
+5
12
2
SHESheffield United Women
5
3
1
1
9
3
+6
10
3
LIVLiverpool Women
5
3
1
1
7
4
+3
10
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
5
3
1
1
7
5
+2
10
5
CHACharlton Athletic Women
4
3
0
1
9
3
+6
9
6
SUNSunderland Ladies
5
2
2
1
6
4
+2
8
7
BHABristol City Women
5
2
1
2
7
8
-1
7
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
5
2
0
3
6
7
-1
6
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
5
1
2
2
7
8
-1
5
10
LEWLewes Women
4
1
1
2
3
5
-2
4
11
COVCoventry United Ladies
5
0
1
4
3
11
-8
1
12
WATWatford Women
5
0
0
5
4
15
-11
0

No scores found

There have been no matches played today