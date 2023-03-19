Birmingham City Women 0 Crystal Palace Women 0
Birmingham City Women
Palace Women
Women's Championship
Head-To-Head
Games played
0
0
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Form
BLA
0 - 2
(A)
W
W
(A)
0 - 1
LEW
BHA
0 - 1
(A)
W
L
(H)
1 - 2
CHA
LON
3 - 2
(A)
L
W
(A)
0 - 1
DUR
SHE
2 - 1
(H)
W
L
(A)
3 - 0
BHA
SOU
1 - 0
(A)
L
L
(H)
0 - 2
SUN
Season so far
5
Position
6
5
Won
5
1
Drawn
0
3
Lost
4
1.56
Average goals scored
1.22
1.11
Average goals conceded
1.11
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LONLondon City Lionesses
10
6
3
1
20
7
+13
21
2
BHABristol City Women
9
6
2
1
14
4
+10
20
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
10
6
1
3
19
14
+5
19
4
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
10
5
4
1
13
8
+5
19
5
BIRBirmingham City Women
9
5
1
3
14
10
+4
16
6
CRYCrystal Palace Women
9
5
0
4
11
10
+1
15
7
LEWLewes Women
9
3
4
2
9
8
+1
13
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
10
3
3
4
10
15
-5
12
9
DURDurham Women
9
3
2
4
13
13
0
11
10
SHESheffield United Women
9
2
1
6
14
12
+2
7
11
SUNSunderland Women
10
2
1
7
10
14
-4
7
12
COVCoventry United Ladies
10
0
0
10
5
37
-32
0