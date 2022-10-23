Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Bristol City Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Bristol City Women Crystal Palace Women

Bristol City Women
Bristol City Women
Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Sun 23 Oct 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipRobins High Performance Centre

Bristol City Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Match Blog

No data found

No data found

Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABristol City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
COVCoventry United Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

No scores found

There have been no matches played today