Crystal Palace Women 0 Coventry United Ladies 0
Palace Women0
Coventry United Ladies0
Live
20'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
2
1
1
0
4
0
+4
4
2
CRYCrystal Palace Women
2
1
1
0
1
0
+1
4
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
4
SHESheffield United Women
2
1
0
1
2
1
+1
3
5
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
1
1
0
0
1
0
+1
3
6
BHABristol City Women
1
1
0
0
1
0
+1
3
7
LEWLewes Women
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
8
COVCoventry United Ladies
2
0
1
1
0
1
-1
1
9
DURDurham Women
2
0
1
1
1
3
-2
1
10
SUNSunderland Women
2
0
1
1
1
5
-4
1
11
LONLondon City Lionesses
1
0
0
1
0
1
-1
0
12
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
1
0
0
1
0
2
-2
0
Live Match Blog
Live
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
17'
miss
Attempt missed. Katy Morris (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
15'
miss
Attempt missed. Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
14'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Hayley Hoare.
9'
free kick won
Jodie Bartle (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
25
Jodie Whiteman
GK
6
Hayley Hoare
DF
2
Alanah Mann
DF
3
Megan Alexander
DF
12
Evie Gane
DF
4
Jodie Bartle
DF
23
Merrick Will
MF
7
Fran Orthodoxou
MF
8
Simran Jhamat
MF
21
Katy Morris
MF
17
Meesha Dudley-Jones
S
Substitutes
10
Freya Thomas
11
Cara Milne-Redhead
14
Keeley Davies
20
Olivia Rabjohn
24
Ebony Wiseman
31
Mia Smith
Team stats
Possession
68%
32%
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
3
1
Corners
1
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
1
Offsides
3
0
Top performing palace players
SUN
0-4
BIR
SHE
2-0
DUR
