Crystal Palace Women vs Coventry United Ladies

Crystal Palace Women 0 Coventry United Ladies 0

Palace Women0
Coventry United Ladies0

Women's ChampionshipHayes Lane

Crystal Palace Women vs Coventry United Ladies
Live
20'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
2
1
1
0
4
0
+4
4
2
CRYCrystal Palace Women
2
1
1
0
1
0
+1
4
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
1
1
0
0
2
0
+2
3
4
SHESheffield United Women
2
1
0
1
2
1
+1
3
5
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
1
1
0
0
1
0
+1
3
6
BHABristol City Women
1
1
0
0
1
0
+1
3
7
LEWLewes Women
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
8
COVCoventry United Ladies
2
0
1
1
0
1
-1
1
9
DURDurham Women
2
0
1
1
1
3
-2
1
10
SUNSunderland Women
2
0
1
1
1
5
-4
1
11
LONLondon City Lionesses
1
0
0
1
0
1
-1
0
12
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
1
0
0
1
0
2
-2
0

Live Match Blog

Live
20'

miss

Attempt missed. Anna Filbey (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
17'

miss

Attempt missed. Katy Morris (Coventry United Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
17'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Isabella Sibley (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
15'

miss

Attempt missed. Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
14'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Hayley Hoare.
9'

free kick won

Jodie Bartle (Coventry United Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

miss

Attempt missed. Coral-Jade Haines (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Frances Kitching
GK
2
Annabel Johnson
DF
6
Aimee Everett
DF
5
Anna Filbey
DF
20
Polly Doran
MF
23
Coral-Jade Haines
MF
11
Kirsten Reilly
MF
4
Chloe Arthur
MF
8
Molly-Mae Sharpe
S
10
Annabel Blanchard
S
17
Isabella Sibley
S

Substitutes

12
Lizzie Waldie
13
Natalia Negri
15
Hollie Olding
16
Ellie Noble
18
Kirsty Barton
19
Elise Hughes
21
Shauna Guyatt

Starting lineup

25
Jodie Whiteman
GK
6
Hayley Hoare
DF
2
Alanah Mann
DF
3
Megan Alexander
DF
12
Evie Gane
DF
4
Jodie Bartle
DF
23
Merrick Will
MF
7
Fran Orthodoxou
MF
8
Simran Jhamat
MF
21
Katy Morris
MF
17
Meesha Dudley-Jones
S

Substitutes

10
Freya Thomas
11
Cara Milne-Redhead
14
Keeley Davies
20
Olivia Rabjohn
24
Ebony Wiseman
31
Mia Smith
Crystal Palace Women

Team stats

Coventry United Ladies
Possession
68%
32%
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
3
1
Corners
1
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
1
Offsides
3
0

Top performing palace players

Successful passes
00
Polly Doran
Polly Doran
Duels won
0
Polly Doran
Polly Doran
Crosses
1
Isabella Sibley
Isabella Sibley
Touches
2
Isabella Sibley
Isabella Sibley
Tackles
0
Isabella Sibley
Isabella Sibley
