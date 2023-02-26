Crystal Palace Women 0 Sheffield United Women 0
Palace Women
Sheffield United Women
Match Blog
No data found
No data found
Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LONLondon City Lionesses
10
6
3
1
20
7
+13
21
2
BHABristol City Women
9
6
2
1
14
4
+10
20
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
10
6
1
3
19
14
+5
19
4
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
10
5
4
1
13
8
+5
19
5
BIRBirmingham City Women
9
5
1
3
14
10
+4
16
6
CRYCrystal Palace Women
9
5
0
4
11
10
+1
15
7
LEWLewes Women
9
3
4
2
9
8
+1
13
8
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
10
3
3
4
10
15
-5
12
9
DURDurham Women
9
3
2
4
13
13
0
11
10
SHESheffield United Women
9
2
1
6
14
12
+2
7
11
SUNSunderland Women
10
2
1
7
10
14
-4
7
12
COVCoventry United Ladies
10
0
0
10
5
37
-32
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today