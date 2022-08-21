Skip navigation
London City Lionesses vs Crystal Palace Women

London City Lionesses Crystal Palace Women

London City Lionesses
London City Lionesses
Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Sun 21 Aug 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipPrinces Park

London City Lionesses vs Crystal Palace Women

Match Blog

No data found

No data found

Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
BHABristol City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
COVCoventry United Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

No scores found

There have been no matches played today