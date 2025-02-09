Skip navigation
      Newcastle United Women vs Crystal Palace Women

      Newcastle United Women Crystal Palace Women

      Newcastle United Women
      Newcastle United Women
      Palace Women
      Crystal Palace Women
      Sun 22 Mar 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Women's ChampionshipGateshead International Stadium

      Newcastle United Women vs Crystal Palace Women
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      BIRBirmingham City Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      2
      BHABristol City Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      3
      CHACharlton Athletic Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      4
      CRYCrystal Palace Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      5
      DURDurham Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      6
      IPSIpswich Town Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      7
      NEWNewcastle United Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      8
      NOTNottingham Forest Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      9
      PORPortsmouth Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      10
      SHESheffield United Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      11
      SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      12
      SUNSunderland Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0

      Match Blog

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      No data found

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      Starting lineup

      Substitutes

      No data found

      No scores found

      There have been no matches played today
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      BIRBirmingham City Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      2
      BHABristol City Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      3
      CHACharlton Athletic Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      4
      CRYCrystal Palace Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      5
      DURDurham Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      6
      IPSIpswich Town Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      7
      NEWNewcastle United Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      8
      NOTNottingham Forest Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      9
      PORPortsmouth Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      10
      SHESheffield United Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      11
      SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      12
      SUNSunderland Women
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0
      0

      Match Blog